PVcomBank transforms mobile banking for one million customers in Vietnam with Temenos Digital on AWS

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos Community Forum -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Vietnam Public Commercial Joint Stock Bank (PVcomBank), one of Vietnam’s largest banks, has launched PVConnect with Temenos Digital on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With Temenos’ cloud-native digital banking platform, PVcomBank was able to quickly design, build and launch their highly rated mobile app, transforming the mobile banking experience for one million of their customers.

Powered by Temenos Digital, PVConnect offers a modern and user-friendly mobile banking service that has garnered an impressive 4.9-star rating on the App Store and 4.6-star rating on the Google Play based on feedback from thousands of reviews. Crucially, the agility provided by the Temenos platform allows PVcomBank to continuously innovate with low/no code tools and introduce new features into the app.

Customers can open an account via electronic ID in minutes, use their phone number as an account number, choose savings products to suit their needs, pay bills and transfer money with a QR payment feature and via phone number. Additionally, customers have a quick access Widget to quickly view account information and make transactions directly from their phone’s home screen. They can also earn points through each transaction towards eVouchers, financial gifts or charity donations.

PVcomBank has been running on Temenos Core for retail and corporate banking for over a decade. By introducing Temenos Digital, PVcomBank has been able to seamlessly integrate its front and back-office capabilities on a single platform linking on-premise data centers and the cloud. This integration allows PVcomBank to operate more efficiently, streamline processes with increased automation, and deliver a faster, frictionless customer experience.

Mr.Nguyen Viet Ha, Deputy General Director, PVcomBank, commented: “Mobile banking is the primary channel for our retail business and with Temenos Digital on AWS we’ve been able to deliver an outstanding customer experience with the scalability and flexibility we need to stay agile and responsive to market trends. Since the launch of PVConnect we have moved over one million customers to the new app, and we are thrilled with thousands of positive comments we have received.”

PVConnect is developed on the Temenos platform and a cloud-native architecture, which not only provides an exceptional user experience with an average responsive time less than 100ms, but also increases operational efficiency by 40%, according to the bank. In addition, by releasing new features bi-weekly, PVcomBank can keep up with the demands of its target market and remain competitive effectively.

Based on the outstanding omni-channel experience and streamlined process, PVcomBank has seen significant increases in customer onboarding and deposits since officially launching PVConnect.

Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director - APAC, Temenos, said: “Congratulations to PVcomBank on the successful launch of its new mobile banking app with Temenos Digital. Leveraging the advanced digital capabilities of our cloud-native platform, PVcomBank is setting the standard for best-in-class customer experience in the highly competitive Vietnam market. Working with AWS, we are proud to support the bank to accelerate innovation and scale its digital services sustainably.”

Eric Yeo, Vietnam Country Manager, Amazon Web Services, said: “Banks of all sizes across Southeast Asia continue to innovate on the cloud to drive improved security, optimize operations, attract new customers, and minimize downtime for their customers through improved digital services. We are proud that PVcomBank has expanded their mobile banking through the launch of their new app with Temenos Digital on Amazon Web Services, showcasing how innovation can quickly scale with the cloud.”

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading platform for composable banking, serving clients in 150 countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. Top performing banks using Temenos software achieve cost-income ratios almost half the industry average and returns on equity 2X the industry average. Their IT spend on growth and innovation is also 2X the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.