ENT and Allergy Associates Reinforces Its Commitment to Future Growth by Welcoming Eight New Specialists in 2024

Tarrytown, New York, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is excited to welcome eight highly-skilled physicians to their team throughout Summer and Fall of 2024. The addition of these ENTs will significantly expand patient access for high-quality care throughout the group’s footprint.

Maheer Masood, M.D., will join the Flushing, Queens office on August 1, 2024. He holds a Doctorate of Medicine degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and completes his Otolaryngology residency this summer at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Dr. Masood is an avid soccer and table tennis player and enjoys traveling during his leisure time.

Lisa Tian, M.D., will join the Upper East Side clinical site in Manhattan on August 1, 2024. She earned her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and will complete her Otolaryngology residency at Mount Sinai Hospital—New York Eye and Ear Institute in June 2024. Fluent in Mandarin, Dr. Tian looks forward to caring for a diverse population and enjoys treating her friends with home-cooked and baked meals.

Guy Talmor, M.D., will join the West Nyack, NY clinical site on August 1, 2024. He received his medical degree from Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California and will complete his Otolaryngology residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in June 2024. Outside of work, Dr. Talmor enjoys time with his family, exploring new restaurants, basketball, hiking, and traveling.

Fasil Mathews, M.D., will initially join the Upper West Side, Manhattan, NY office on August 1, 2024. Following a brief period, he will transition full-time to a newly expanded Forest Hills location. He graduated with a B.S. in Neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh and will complete his Otolaryngology residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center this summer. Dr. Mathews is an avid cyclist and enjoys traveling to far-flung locations when away from his practice.

Usmaan Basharat, M.D., will join ENTA's Staten Island clinical location on September 1, 2024. He will complete his residency in Otolaryngology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in June 2024. Dr. Basharat's interests include medical education, basketball, hiking, running, hosting game nights, watching true crime documentaries, and exploring new restaurants.

Stephanie Tominaga, M.D., will join the Fresh Meadows, Queens, NY clinical site in October 2024. She earned her medical degree from the University of Florida and will complete her Otolaryngology residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in June 2024. Fluent in Portuguese, French, and Spanish, Dr. Tominaga enjoys traveling, learning new languages, and exploring the outdoors.

Monica Azmy, M.D., will begin seeing patients at ENTA’s Old Bridge, NJ office on October 1, 2024. She earned her Doctorate of Medicine degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and will graduate from her Otolaryngology residency at Montefiore Medical Center in June 2024. Dr. Azmy enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling, and playing volleyball.

Mark Boseley, M.D., will start serving patients full-time in ENTA’s Tarrytown, NY office on September 1, 2024. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Cincinnati and fellowship at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Boseley is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Otolaryngology. Outside of work, Dr. Boseley enjoys running, traveling, woodworking, exploring new cuisines and restaurants and spending time with his wife and three children.

"We are proud to welcome this exceptionally skilled group of specialists to our team," stated Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. "Our patients rightly expect nothing but the best, top-tier talent. By recruiting the brightest minds, we ensure our ability to deliver the highest quality care for years to come."

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.