Huize Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 23, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2024 unaudited financial results after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, May 23, 2024.



The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 23, 2024 (9:00 A.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Friday, May 24, 2024). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Huize Holding Limited’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI27adf75d96394227b35234de85e083b8

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in China. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Ms. Harriet Hu

Investor Relations Director

investor@huize.com

Media Relations

mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen Advisory

In China

Ms. Crystal Lai

Phone: +852 2117 0861

Email: crystal.lai@christensencomms.com

In the U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com