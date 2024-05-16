Coloplast A/S - Invitation to Coloplast's Meet the Management event on 6 June 2024 (gentle reminder)

The event will take place on Thursday, 6 June 2024 at Coloplast’s Headquarters

Holtedam 3, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark

from 11.30 - 18.00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)



Coloplast invites institutional investors, equity analysts and media to attend our 2024 Meet the Management event.

The event will be held in person at our headquarters in Humlebaek, Denmark, with the option to join us virtually for the plenary session.

The purpose of the event is to provide participants with the opportunity to meet Coloplast’s Executive Management and other members of senior management.

The day will start with a plenary session, covering a brief presentation of our H1 2023/24 results, an update on our Strive25 strategy and a dedicated session on the recent acquisition of Kerecis. In the afternoon, participants will be split into groups and rotate between four Q&A breakout sessions. Participation in the breakout sessions will be in-person only.

The formal program will end at 18.00, followed by an opportunity to meet the Coloplast management team in an informal setting.



Agenda in CEST

11.00 - 11.30 Registration

11.30 - 13.00 Plenary session: H1 2023/24 results, Strive25 strategy update, Kerecis

13.00 - 13.50 Lunch break

13.50 - 18.00 Q&A breakout sessions (incl. breaks)

18.00 - 19.30 BBQ and drinks (on premise)



Coloplast representatives

Plenary session

Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO

Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis

Breakout sessions

- Innovation

Nicolai Buhl Andersen, Executive Vice President, Innovation

Anders Nørby, Senior Vice President, R&D

Steen Blaabjerg Morvan, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Services

Marie Smidt, Vice President, Bowel Management

- Growth

Paul Marcun, Executive Vice President, Growth

Manu Varma, Senior Vice President, North America Chronic Care

Johan Mastrell, Senior Vice President, Region UKI Chronic Care

- Interventional Urology, Voice & Respiratory Care and Adv. Wound Dressings

Thomas NP Johns Jr, Senior Vice President, Interventional Urology

Caroline Vagner Rosenstand, Senior Vice President, Voice & Respiratory Care

Jesper Johnsen Steen, Senior Vice President, Wound and Skin Care

- Global Operations, Sustainability and People & Culture

Allan Rasmussen, Executive Vice President, Global Operations

Camilla Hjort Pagh, Senior Vice President, Global QA, RA & Sustainability

Dorthe Rønnau, Senior Vice President, People & Culture



In-person participation

If you wish to join us in person and attend the plenary session and the Q&A breakout sessions, please register by sending an email to MtM2024@coloplast.com stating your full name, company, contact phone number and itinerary (if relevant).

Kindly register before Friday, 17 May 2024.

Virtual participation

Virtual participation will be possible for the plenary session.

A link for the webcast of the plenary sessions will be available on our website closer to the date.



For more information, please contact:

Aleksandra Dimovska, Sr. Director, IR

Direct tel.: +45 4911 2458

E-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk, Sr. IR Manager

Direct tel.: +45 4911 3266

E-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Hannah Larsen, IR Coordinator

Direct tel.: +45 4911 3616

Email: dkhakl@coloplast.com

Attachment