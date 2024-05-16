Global Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Industry Research 2024-2030 with Analysis from 2020 - Custom Enzyme Solutions Revolutionizing Industrial Processes

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Source (Plant, Animal, Microbe), By Application, By End-Use, By Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enzyme Contract Manufacturing market showcased growth at a CAGR of 8.19% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 2473.42 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 4829.91 Million in 2030.

This research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.The report analyses the Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The market for enzyme contract manufacturing has seen significant growth due to the increasing demand for enzymes in various industries, coupled with advancements in biotechnology and fermentation technologies. This segment of the biotech industry offers opportunities for companies to specialize in specific types of enzymes or industries, providing tailored solutions to their clients' needs.



According to World Health Organization (WHO), Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally. Cardiovascular diseases, including coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and cardiac arrhythmias, continue to be leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally. As the prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension increases, so does the incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

Noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders often require pharmaceutical interventions for treatment and management. Enzymes play crucial roles in drug development, including drug synthesis, formulation, and biocatalysis. As the prevalence of NCDs continues to rise globally, there is a growing demand for enzyme-based therapies and pharmaceutical formulations. Contract manufacturing firms specializing in enzyme production play a key role in meeting this demand by providing pharmaceutical companies with access to a wide range of enzymes and expertise in enzyme-based drug development.



Enzymes serve as versatile biocatalysts with applications spanning numerous industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, biofuels, detergents, and more. In each of these sectors, enzymes play critical roles, such as enhancing process efficiency, improving product quality, and enabling sustainable practices. The broad applicability of enzymes drives demand across diverse markets, creating opportunities for contract manufacturing companies to cater to the specific needs of each industry.



Advancements in enzyme engineering and protein design enable the customization of enzymes to meet specific industrial applications. Contract manufacturing organizations leverage molecular biology techniques, such as site-directed mutagenesis and protein engineering, to modify enzyme properties, including substrate specificity, thermal stability, and pH tolerance. Tailored enzyme solutions offer improved performance and efficiency in industrial processes, such as food processing, textiles, and biofuels.



Biopharmaceuticals, including therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines, are produced using recombinant DNA technology and bioprocessing techniques. Contract manufacturing organizations leverage advanced bioreactor systems, cell culture media formulations, and purification technologies to produce biopharmaceuticals at scale. Continuous bioprocessing, single-use systems, and high-throughput analytics enable faster and more cost-effective production of biologic drugs, meeting the growing demand for personalized and targeted therapies.



Enzyme engineering and protein design methodologies enable the customization of enzymes to meet specific performance requirements. Contract manufacturing organizations employ techniques such as rational design, directed evolution, and computational modeling to engineer enzymes with enhanced catalytic activity, substrate specificity, and stability. Engineered enzymes find applications in diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and biofuels, where they improve process efficiency and product quality.



The report analyses the Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market by Source (Plant, Animal, Microbe).

The report analyses the Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market by Application (Industrial Enzyme, Specialty Enzyme).

The report analyses the Enzyme Contract Manufacturing Market by End-Use (Food and Beverages, Detergents, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Other End-Use).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by source, by application, & by end-use.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Increase the development of enzyme for personal care and cosmetics

Escalate the production of specialist enzyme

