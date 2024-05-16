Havila Kystruten AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting 30 May 2024





The Board of Directors of Havila Kystruten AS hereby gives notice of the Annual General Meeting. The meeting will take place on Thursday, 30th May 2024 at 14:00 CEST.



The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting via Lumi platform. It is also possible to cast votes or give proxy authorizations in advance. Notice of the Annual General Meeting together with all relevant documents is available at www.havilavoyages.com/nb/ir.

Further information can be found in the notice of the Annual General Meeting which is attached hereto.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





Attachment