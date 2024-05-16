Global $231.28 Bn Retail Media Markets, 2020-2023 & 2024-2030: Leveraging First-Party Data for Personalized Campaigns, Platforms Flourish Amid E-commerce Surge

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retail Media Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Platform (In-store, Online), By Advertising Format, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Retail Media showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.49% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 115 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 231.28 Billion in 2030.

This research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.The report analyses the Retail Media Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).

The market for Retail Media has been growing rapidly in recent years, as e-commerce has significantly increased the reach and accessibility of retail media platforms. With more consumers shopping online, retailers have recognized the need to expand their advertising channels to capture this audience.



The global market has experienced a significant increase in demand over recent years. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including advancements in technology, changing consumer behavior, and the rise of e-commerce. Advancements in technology have played a crucial role in the growth of the market. The proliferation of smartphones and the increasing use of the internet have made it easier for consumers to research products, compare prices, and make purchases online. Retailers have adapted to this shift by investing in digital platforms to provide a seamless shopping experience for their customers. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has given retailers access to vast amounts of consumer data, which can be used to create more personalized and targeted advertising campaigns.



Retail media provides an opportunity for advertisers to access valuable first-party data from retailers, which can be used to create targeted and personalized advertising campaigns. This data-driven approach has become increasingly popular among advertisers, as it allows for more efficient and effective marketing strategies. The way consumers shop has changed dramatically over the years, with more people relying on online research and reviews before making a purchase.

Retail media allows retailers to connect with these consumers during their decision-making process, providing valuable information and influencing their choices. Advertisers are increasingly seeking more transparency and control over their advertising spend. Retail media offers a more transparent and accountable advertising environment, as it allows advertisers to target specific audiences and measure the effectiveness of their campaigns.



The pandemic has altered consumer behavior, with people becoming more price-sensitive and focused on essential goods. Retail media platforms have adapted by offering targeted promotions, personalized content, and value-added services to attract and retain customers. With increased digital activity, retailers have gained access to more consumer data, which they can use to create more effective and targeted advertising campaigns. This has further fueled the growth of the retail media market. The pandemic has disproportionately affected small businesses, many of which have struggled to adapt to the digital landscape and compete with larger retailers in the retail media market.



The increasing demand for in-store retail media market signifies a growing trend in which businesses are leveraging their physical store spaces to engage with customers through various advertising and promotional methods. Several factors, including advancements in technology, evolving consumer behaviors, and the need for businesses to adapt to a rapidly changing market landscape is infusing growth in the market.



Additionally, proliferation of mobile devices and the increasing reliance on technology in everyday life with consumers being more connected than ever, and businesses recognizing the importance of integrating digital elements into their in-store experiences is catering to these changing habits.





Global Retail Media Market Segmentation : By Platform Global Retail Media Market, By Platform Overview Global Retail Media Market Size, By In-store, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Retail Media Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Retail Media Market Segmentation : By Advertising Format Global Retail Media Market, By Advertising Format Overview Global Retail Media Market Size, By Search Ads/Sponsor Offers, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Retail Media Market Size, By Display Ads, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Retail Media Market Size, By External Ad Networks, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Retail Media Market Segmentation : By Application

Global Retail Media Market, By Application Overview Global Retail Media Market Size, By E-commerce, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Retail Media Market Size, By Pharma & Beauty, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Retail Media Market Size, By Food, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Retail Media Market Size, By Telecom, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Retail Media Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



