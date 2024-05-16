Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Insights Report 2024: Integration of 3D Printing Injury Location & Diversification of Product Portfolio and Market Expansion through Expansion of Indications

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Injury Location (Knee, Shoulder, Hip, Small Joints), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.63 % during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 6722.02 Million in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 11025.98 Million in 2030.

This research report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.The report analyses the Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The demographic shift towards an aging population plays a pivotal role in driving the market growth, as elderly individuals are more prone to musculoskeletal injuries and degenerative conditions.



The global market for Orthopedic soft tissue repair encompasses various procedures and products aimed at repairing injuries to muscles, ligaments, and tendons in the musculoskeletal system. This market is witnessing significant growth due to factors such as an increasing prevalence of sports injuries, rising geriatric population prone to Orthopedic ailments, and advancements in surgical techniques and materials.



Key players in the market are continuously innovating to introduce new and improved products, including sutures, anchors, grafts, and fixation devices, to address the growing demand for effective soft tissue repair solutions.



Additionally, technological advancements such as minimally invasive procedures and biologic augmentation are driving market expansion.



Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and access to healthcare services in emerging economies increase the availability of Orthopedic treatments, including soft tissue repair procedures, thereby expanding the market.



Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: Historic and Forecast

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market

Global Prevalence of Osteoarthritis By Type, 2019

Global Incidence of Transport Injuries, 2019

Top 10 Sports Injuries By Number Of Injuries, 2022 , U.S.

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: Dashboard

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market: Market Value Assessment

Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation: By Injury Location

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Injury Location Overview Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Attractiveness Index, By Injury Location Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Knee, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Shoulder, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Hip, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Small Joints, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Segmentation: By Application

Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market, By Application Overview Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Attractiveness Index, By Application Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Gluteal Tendon Repair, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Cruciate Ligaments Repair, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Biceps Tenodesis, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Rotator Cuff Repair, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Achilles Tendinosis Repair, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Hip Arthroscopy, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Size, By Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



