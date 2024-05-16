INOTIV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inotiv, Inc. on Behalf of Inotiv Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inotiv, Inc. (“Inotiv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NOTV) on behalf of Inotiv stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Inotiv has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 13, 2024, Inotiv disclosed that it is unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company stated it “anticipates reporting significant changes in, among other things, its consolidated revenue, operating costs and expenses and net loss for the six months ended March 31, 2024.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

