UK Cultivates a $6.1 Billion Agri-Equipment Market by 2028: Sustainability and Tech Drive Growth: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Kingdom's agricultural landscape is undergoing a transformation! The UK Agri-Equipment Market is projected to reach a robust $6.1 billion by 2028, fueled by a growing focus on sustainable farming practices and innovation in precision agriculture. This press release, based on Ken Research's insightful report " UK Agri-Equipment Market : Growth and forecast," explores the key trends driving this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for equipment manufacturers, distributors, and farmers alike.

Sowing the Seeds of Growth: Key Drivers in the UK Agri-Equipment Market

Several key drivers are fertilizing the growth of the UK Agri-Equipment Market:

Sustainability Takes Root: Surge in Eco-Friendly Equipment: Environmental concerns are a top priority for UK farmers. The Ken Research report indicates a significant surge in demand for eco-friendly equipment, such as tractors with lower fuel consumption and precision irrigation systems.

Precision Agriculture Takes Center Stage: UK farmers are reaping the benefits of precision agriculture. This includes utilizing sensors, data analytics, and automation to optimize resource utilization, maximize yields, and minimize environmental impact. This trend is expected to drive significant demand for agri-equipment with integrated smart farming technology.

Rising Disposable Income Fuels Investment: Increased disposable income among UK farmers empowers them to invest in advanced agri-equipment, leading to market expansion. This trend is expected to continue, further fueling growth in the sector.

Market Segmentation: Tailored Equipment for Diverse Needs

The UK Agri-Equipment Market caters to a variety of farming practices and operational scales. Here's a closer look at the segmentation within this dynamic market:

Tractors Remain the Backbone: Significant Market Share Predicted for Tractors: Tractors continue to be the workhorse of UK agriculture, accounting for a predicted significant market share by 2028. However, the demand is shifting towards smaller, more efficient tractors suitable for smaller farms and sustainable practices.

Specialized Equipment Gains Traction: Alongside tractors, specialized equipment like planters, harvesters, and precision irrigation systems are witnessing increased demand. This caters to the diverse needs of UK farmers and allows for efficient cultivation of various crops.

Focus on Automation and Labor Efficiency: With a shrinking agricultural workforce, automation is becoming increasingly important. Equipment with features like auto-steering and automated harvesting is expected to gain traction, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Cultivating a Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Sustainability

The UK Agri-Equipment Market features a mix of established players and innovative forces:

Sustainability as a Competitive Advantage: Equipment manufacturers prioritizing sustainability and eco-friendly features will gain a competitive edge. This includes a focus on lower emissions, energy efficiency, and resource conservation throughout the equipment lifecycle.

Localization and Collaboration Drive Growth: Collaboration between global players and domestic manufacturers can leverage expertise in technology, design, and local market understanding. This fosters innovation and caters to the specific needs of UK agriculture.

After-Sales Support is Key: Providing reliable and efficient after-sales support, including access to spare parts and maintenance services, is crucial for building trust with UK farmers.

The Future is Smart and Sustainable: Emerging Trends Shaping the Landscape

The UK Agri-Equipment Market is poised for exciting advancements:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics: Advanced technologies like AI and robotics are expected to play a crucial role in the future of UK agriculture. AI-powered equipment can optimize decision-making, improve crop management, and further enhance efficiency.

Data-Driven Farming Takes Over: Data analytics will be a key driver of growth in the agri-equipment market. Integrating sensors and data collection capabilities into equipment allows farmers to gather and analyze data to optimize yield, resource utilization, and overall farm management.

Shift Towards a Circular Economy: The concept of a circular economy, where resources are reused and recycled, is gaining traction in the agricultural sector. This could lead to increased demand for equipment with longer lifespans, improved repair capabilities, and sustainable end-of-life solutions.

Taxonomy

UK Agri-Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type of Agriculture Machinery

Agriculture Tractor

Combine Harvester

Rice Transplanters

Agriculture Implements

Agriculture Tractors Market Segmentation

By Type of Agriculture Tractors

2WD

4WD

By Power of Agriculture Tractors

2 WD Farm Tractors

< 40 HP

40 < 100 HP

100-150 HP

150-300 HP

300+ HP

4 WD Farm Tractors

40 < 100 HP

100-150 HP

150-300 HP

300+ HP

By Region

East

West

Central

North

South

Combine Harvester Market Segmentation

By Power of Combine Harvester

Below 100HP

100 - 200 HP

200 - 400 HP

400 - 500 HP

Above 550 HP

By Region

East

West

Central

North

South

Rice Transplanters Market Segmentation

By Power of Rice Transplanters

4 row RT

6 row RT

8row RT

By Region

Northeastern

North

Central

South

Agriculture Implements Market Segmentation

By Type of Implements

Cultivators and Tillers

Plough

Planters and Harrows

Fertilizer Spreaders

Others

UK Agri Equipment Market

