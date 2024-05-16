FXIFY™ Grows 15,400+ Trees in Tanzania to Support Local Communities for Earth Day

LONDON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move towards environmental sustainability, the newly turned 1-year-old prop firm FXIFY™ partnered with WeForest , an international non-profit organisation. Their collaboration focused on reforestation efforts in Tanzania's Butiama hills, leading to the growth of over 15,400 trees in the region. This effort demonstrates the firm’s commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and supporting the local communities.



"Through our partnership with WeForest, we're not just investing in the planet's future but also in the communities that depend on these forests. This initiative is a testament to the power of our trading community coming together for a greater cause," says Bobby Winters, Co-founder of FXIFY.

FXIFY provides trading capital of up to $400,000 with up to a 90% performance split, and instant payouts on demand. The firm also offers the most popular trading platforms and customised account features to its clients. This was recognised by International Business Magazine as the Best Tailored Trading Account Provider in the UK and the Leading Prop Trading Firm in 2023.

Leveraging its lead in the prop trading industry, FXIFY launched an Earth Day campaign where each funded trading challenge purchased during the campaign period contributed to the growth of a new tree in Butiama Hills, Tanzania, an area affected by deforestation. With the support of over 5,000+ traders, FXIFY was able to grow over 15,400 trees, exceeding its initial target of 10,000 trees for the region with WeForest. The initiative will capture about 1,330 tonnes of CO2 and support 90 families with sustainable job opportunities like beekeeping, enhancing local economies.

As Bobby Winters shares, "Seeing our initiative materialise from growing over 15,400 trees was truly gratifying. This accomplishment highlights our unwavering commitment to creating a positive environmental footprint and bolstering the communities in Tanzania. The impact of our efforts extends beyond the mere act of growing trees; it signifies a sustainable investment in the well-being of both the environment and the local populace."

About FXIFY

FXIFY™ is an industry-leading prop firm that empowers talented individuals with trading capital. Traders get to showcase their unique strategies and trading skills through the firm’s rigorous evaluation process. Successful traders who pass the evaluation will gain access to an FXIFY™ live-funded account up to $400,000 with the opportunity to earn up to 90% Performance Split and request their first payout on demand.

About WeForest

WeForest develops and oversees science-backed climate solutions, focusing on threatened tropical forests and landscapes. Their efforts involve locally-led reforestation projects that go beyond tree planting. The aim is to deliver tangible benefits to the communities in these restored areas, ensuring long-term forest protection.