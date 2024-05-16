Saudi Arabia Fitness Industry Gets Physical: Market to Reach $0.86 Billion by 2027, Driven by Wellness Trends and Rising Gym Popularity: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to pump up the Saudi fitness scene! The Kingdom's fitness services market is experiencing a growth spurt, projected to reach a toned $0.86 billion by 2027. This press release, based on Ken Research's insightful report " KSA Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2027: Trends and Growth Drivers," explores the key trends propelling this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for fitness center operators, personal trainers, and health-conscious consumers alike.

Building a Fitter Future: Key Drivers in the Saudi Fitness Market

Several key drivers are getting Saudi Arabians moving:

Wellness Revolution Takes Hold: A growing emphasis on health and well-being is driving participation in fitness activities. Rising awareness of the benefits of exercise for physical and mental health is fueling market growth.

Surge in Gym Memberships: The number of gym memberships in Saudi Arabia is on the rise, particularly among young adults. This trend is expected to continue as access to fitness facilities increases and social acceptance grows. (Consider adding a specific percentage increase in gym memberships based on the report)

Government Initiatives Promote Activity: Supportive government initiatives promoting healthy lifestyles are positively impacting the market. These initiatives include infrastructure development for public exercise facilities and awareness campaigns promoting physical activity.

Market Segmentation: A Customized Workout for Diverse Needs

The Saudi Fitness Market caters to a variety of preferences and fitness levels. Here's a closer look at the segmentation within this dynamic market:

Gyms Lead the Pack: Dominating Market Share Expected for Commercial Gyms: Commercial gyms, including large fitness centers and boutique studios, are expected to hold the dominant share of the market by 2027. These facilities offer a variety of equipment, classes, and amenities to cater to diverse needs.

Personal Training Gains Momentum: The demand for personalized fitness guidance is increasing. This trend is driven by a desire for individualized training plans and expert coaching to achieve specific fitness goals. (Consider adding a specific percentage increase in demand for personal training based on the report)

Digital Fitness on the Rise: The growing popularity of wearable technology and fitness apps is shaping the market. These digital tools allow users to track workouts, monitor progress, and access fitness content on-demand.

Building a Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Inclusivity

The Saudi Fitness Market features a diverse range of players:

Established Chains Expand Reach: Large, established fitness center chains are expanding their presence across the Kingdom, offering standardized services and brand recognition.

Boutique Studios Cater to Niche Markets: Smaller, specialized studios catering to specific fitness activities, such as yoga or CrossFit, are gaining traction. This caters to the growing demand for personalized and unique workout experiences.

Focus on Women's Fitness: The market for women's fitness services is witnessing significant growth. This includes the rise of women-only gyms and female-specific fitness programs, catering to cultural sensitivities and encouraging female participation.

The Future is Smart and Inclusive: Emerging Trends Shaping the Landscape

The Saudi Fitness Market is poised for exciting advancements:

Integration of Technology: Technology will play a central role in the future of the Saudi fitness industry. This includes the use of wearable technology, virtual reality (VR) fitness experiences, and artificial intelligence (AI) for personalized workout recommendations.

Focus on Functional Fitness: The trend towards functional fitness, which focuses on exercises that mimic everyday movements, is expected to continue. This caters to individuals seeking workouts that improve overall health and well-being rather than just aesthetics.

Expansion into Underserved Markets: Market growth is expected in smaller towns and rural areas as fitness awareness and accessibility increase. This could involve the development of mobile fitness centers or community-based fitness programs.

Taxonomy

KSA Fitness Services Market Segmentation

By Revenue Stream

Membership

Personal Training

By Commercial Fitness Centers (On Revenue Basis)

Exclusive/Boutique Centers

Popular Fitness Centers

Local Gym & Fitness Centers

By Subscription

1 Month

3 months

6 Months

12 Months

By Region

Jeddah

Riyadh

Dammam

Al Khobar

Makkah

Others

By Structure

Independent Fitness Centers

Chained Fitness Centers

KSA Fitness Services Market

