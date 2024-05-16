Empowering Investors: BNRY Token Redefines Crypto Engagement with an Innovative Staking Solution

Dubai, United Arab Emirates , May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Binary Holdings’, $BNRY Token, a leading name in the digital asset market, has unveiled its revolutionary staking program, offering users unprecedented opportunities to maximise returns while contributing to network security and efficiency. Staking cryptocurrencies can be a smart way to earn passive income by holding onto digital assets, and one such opportunity is with $BNRY tokens.

Positioned at the forefront of the web3 and telecom sectors, The Binary Holdings is uniquely positioned to address challenges in user activation, engagement, retention, and revenue growth for its partners. As the company expands its footprint across Southeast Asia, it anticipates reaching over 200 million users in the next 12 months through strategic partnerships with leading telecom operators. At the heart of The Binary Holdings' ecosystem lies the Binary Token ($BNRY), facilitating seamless transactions for its 40 million users. Combined with TBH's L2 Rollup solution on the Optimism Chain, the $BNRY token fuels the company's vision to onboard the next 1 billion users into the web3 space, enabling true democratisation of decentralised possibilities for all the users across the markets they serve.

Staking $BNRY tokens is a simple process that can yield significant rewards such as regular retroactive airdrops, reduced network fees, and more. Additionally, the top 1000 stakers receive a bonus points boost resulting in even larger returns and rewards in the future.

To begin, users need a compatible wallet that supports the Optimism network, as $BNRY operates on this chain. Users can connect their existing wallet or create a new one to get started. For example, with popular wallets like Metamask, users can add the Optimism Mainnet, import $BNRY tokens with the specific token address, and then make the tokens available for staking.

Navigating to the $BNRY staking page, users can connect their wallet, select the desired amount of $BNRY to stake, and click the “Stake Now” button to approve the transaction. It's important to note that transaction fees (gas fees) will apply. Staking $BNRY tokens not only helps secure the network but also earns participants staking rewards based on the amount and duration of the stake. It is a great way to accumulate more $BNRY while contributing to the network’s robustness. The process is straightforward if the steps above are followed, opening up new avenues for gaining additional $BNRY tokens passively.

Building on this momentum, the $BNRY token continues to soar following its highly successful token launch on April 30, 2024. The Binary Holdings achieved an extraordinary feat with a lightning-fast and highly oversubscribed public presale of its $BNRY tokens, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the digital asset space.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, The Binary Holdings remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower its community and drive sustainable growth.

About The Binary Holdings:

The Binary Holdings provides Web3 infrastructure solutions for telecommunication companies in emerging economies, with a vision to onboard the next 1 billion users to Web3. With over 40 million current users, TBH offers indispensable scalable, cost-effective, and efficient infrastructure services crucial for driving adoption of tokenized and Web3 solutions, facilitated by its native utility token, $BNRY, which powers all transactions and interactions within The Binary Holdings Ecosystem.

Contact Details:

Nisheta Sachdev

nish@lunapr.io