CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Named to 2024 KBW Bank Honor Roll

LEAWOOD Kan., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, has been named to the coveted 2024 KBW Bank Honor Roll by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading investment bank specializing in the financial services industry.

CrossFirst was named among this year’s 18 honorees, in part based on its long-term performance being among the top 5% of eligible banks in the country. To be considered for this recognition, banks must be publicly traded institutions with more than $500 million in total assets and have consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade.

“Receiving this recognition is a great honor, and it’s a welcome confirmation that our focus on building trusted relationships and serving in extraordinary ways has led to our continuing success,” states Mike Maddox, CEO of CrossFirst. “Our consistent growth in earnings, especially during some challenging environments, is a testament to our experienced team of bankers and their commitment to meeting the needs of our clients and our communities. It also demonstrates the strength, stability, and trust we bring to our clients and communities.”

CrossFirst was also named in Newsweek's 2024 list of the top 250 Best Regional Banks and was recently recognized by Gallup, for the second year in a row, as a 2024 Don Clifton Strengths Based Culture Award recipient, which recognizes organizations that drive performance by helping employees focus on what they do best, maximize potential within teams, and integrate Strengths-based development into its mission, vision, and values.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank. CrossFirst Bank is a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

