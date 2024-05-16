Superprof, World’s Largest Tutoring Network, Signs Up 100,000 American Students in Record Time

Paris, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because everyone has knowledge worth sharing and everyone has something to learn, Superprof , the largest tutoring network in the world, announces two major milestones: the company has signed up 100,000 students and conducted 125,000 lessons in the American market.

Superprof’s explosive growth in the U.S. reflects its profound impact on learning worldwide. With roots in France, the company has created a global community of 27.2 million teachers, coaches, professionals, mentors and talent across 50 countries who share their knowledge of more than 2,000 unique subjects, from calculus to cooking, from learning languages to learning how to yo-yo.

“The exceptional growth we’ve experienced in the American market validates our commitment to challenging the boundaries of education,” said Wilifried Granier, Superprof’s CEO and co-founder. “Our experience from around the world demonstrates that the Superprof network of learning not only bridges gaps in educational access but also ignites a passion for lifelong learning.”

Superprof meets the learning needs of students of all ages. A mother might look to Superprof to find a phonics teacher for her five-year-old. A college student might need a tutor to help with preparing for the MCAT. Additionally, research shows that lifelong learning is expected to grow in importance due to the acceleration of reskilling and upskilling worker populations.

85% of respondents in a large Harris Poll said that upskilling and reskilling will become the new standard for people throughout their careers

said that upskilling and reskilling will become the new standard for people throughout their careers Analysts estimate that spending on lifelong learning will reach $850 billion by 2030.

that spending on lifelong learning will reach $850 billion by 2030. This represents a growth of 3.8% annually from 2022.

“Superprof’s innovative model is now connecting American learners with millions of gifted tutors who share their passions across a vast array of subjects,” said Granier. “With our huge global presence and deep experience in lifelong learning, Superprof is positioned for tremendous success in the U.S. as we deliver high-quality, accessible learning for all.”

About Superprof