SweetWater Brewing Launches New Sunset Sippin’ Cocktail Inspired Hard Seltzers

ATLANTA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), one of the largest craft brewers in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today the release of its new Sunset Sippin’ Cocktail Inspired Hard Seltzers, crafted for a laid-back, tropical drinking experience. Sunset Sippers are available now throughout the Southeast and select national markets.



SweetWater’s newest beyond-beer additions are influenced by classic easy-drinking coastal cocktails, including:

Wild Berry Punch (6% alcohol-by-volume): A tasty and refreshing take with a bold berry flavor and a zesty punch. The deliciously fruity drink is a perfect summer sipper with an infusion of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors.

A tasty and refreshing take with a bold berry flavor and a zesty punch. The deliciously fruity drink is a perfect summer sipper with an infusion of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors. Sweet Tea Lemonade (6% ABV): A SweetWater twist on a Southern staple, paired with the timeless duo of sweet tea and lemonade, for a crisp and satisfying sip every time.

A SweetWater twist on a Southern staple, paired with the timeless duo of sweet tea and lemonade, for a crisp and satisfying sip every time. Mango Sunrise (6% ABV): Sip into the sunrise with this tropical delight. The radiant flavors catch the essence of ripe mangoes and citrusy sunshine, tasting just like sun-kissed paradise.

Sip into the sunrise with this tropical delight. The radiant flavors catch the essence of ripe mangoes and citrusy sunshine, tasting just like sun-kissed paradise. Strawberry Peach Smash (6% ABV): Smash into this vibrant collision of juices, with the sweetest of strawberries, the juiciest of peaches and a kick of ginger. A perfect choice for those who crave a burst of Southern flavor.

“With beyond-beer additions to our portfolio such as the Sunset Sippin’ seltzers, SweetWater is staying top-of-mind with drinkers and meeting new consumers with products in fast-growing categories,” said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands. “These hard seltzers are arriving just in time for summer and are the perfect drinks to enjoy with live music, a day on the water, and beautiful sunsets.”



The Sunset Sippin’ hard seltzers are available in variety packs of 12 twelve-ounce cans. To find them in a store or on-premise location near you, please visit SweetWater's Beer Finder.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

