Multi Ways Holdings Reports Robust Financial Performance in Fiscal Year 2023 Results

"We are pleased to report on the strategic advancements Multi Ways Holdings Limited has achieved since our IPO a year ago," said Mr. James Lim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Multi Ways Holdings Limited. "Our recent acquisition of cutting-edge SANY equipment and the formation of strategic partnerships underscore our commitment to delivering superior solutions to our customers across the region. With over two decades of industry experience, we have established ourselves as a reliable and trusted provider of heavy construction equipment.”

“Despite a decrease in revenue, our focus on cost management and fleet optimization has resulted in improved net income and a strengthened financial position. The significant enhancement in our cash flows and working capital demonstrates our resilience and adaptability.”

“Looking ahead, we are committed to maintaining our role as a comprehensive provider for heavy construction equipment needs. Our ongoing fleet renewal and expansion initiatives are designed to meet the evolving requirements of our clients, ensuring they have access to the most advanced and dependable machinery available. We remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our shareholders, customers, and the broader community, positioning Multi Ways for continued success in the competitive landscape," concluded Mr. Lim.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Our total revenue decreased by approximately $2.3 million or approximately 6.1% to approximately $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 from approximately $38.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease demand in our equipment sales of approximately $7.5 million because of decrease in overseas demand.





Our cost of revenues decreased by approximately $1.3 million or approximately 4.4% to approximately $27.4 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 from approximately $28.6 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. Such decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease cost of revenues for the demand in our equipment sales of approximately $1.5 million and offset the increase in Services of approximately $0.3 million in 2023.





Our total gross profit amounted to $8.7 million and $9.7 million for fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our overall gross profit margins were approximately 24.0% and approximately 25.4% for fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our total gross profit decrease was generally due to the lower profit margin through diversified purchasing networks from across various countries.





Selling and distribution expenses mainly included promotion and marketing expenses and transportation expenses for inbound and outbound shipments. Our selling and distribution expenses were approximately $1.0 million and approximately $1.5 million for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing approximately 2.6% and approximately 3.9% of our total revenue for the corresponding years.





Administrative expenses were approximately $10.8 million and approximately $6.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, representing approximately 29.9% and approximately 17.6% of our total revenue for the corresponding financial years.



Staff costs mainly represented the salaries, employee benefits and retirement benefit costs to our employees, directors’ remuneration and directors’ fees. Our staff costs were $4.8 million and $3.9 million for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





Net income amounted to $1.8 million and approximately $1.0 million for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



Cash Flows Summary

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $7.1 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2022.





Cash provided by operating activities was approximately $0.06 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022





Cash generated from investing activities was approximately $6.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, primarily consisting of the purchases of property, plant and equipment of approximately $2.0 million; the investment in equity securities of $2.2 million and offset by the proceeds from disposal of property and equipment of approximately $10.9 million and investment in financial assets available for sales of approximately $0.1 million. This compares to net cash used in investing activities of approximately $1.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.





Cash used in financing activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 was $0.9 million, which mainly consisted of bank loan repayment of $7.4 million; the repayment of lease liabilities of $6.4 million; the payment of dividend of $10.5 million; loan from director of $9.9 million and proceeds from share issuance net of deferred offering costs of $13.5 million. This compares to cash used in financing activities of $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets were approximately $58.0 million, and total liabilities were approximately $36.2 million at December 31, 2023.





Working capital was approximately $20.9 million at December 31, 2023, versus approximately $2.9 million at December 31, 2022.





Shareholders’ equity was approximately $21.8 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to approximately $6.3 million at December 31, 2022.



About Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With more than two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment business, the Company is widely established as a reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our wide variety of heavy construction equipment in our inventory and complementary equipment refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”)) As of December 31, 2023 2022 $’000 $’000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,073 1,003 Accounts receivable, net 5,341 8,021 Inventories 36,692 31,442 Amounts due from related parties 1,068 50 Financial assets available for sales 242 325 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 1,965 3,230 Total current assets 52,381 44,071 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,817 7,218 Right-of-use assets 1,592 1,489 Investment in equity securities 2,200 - Deferred tax assets 11 8 Total non-current assets 5,620 8,715 TOTAL ASSETS 58,001 52,786 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,758 4,781 Customer deposits 3,238 5,884 Amounts due to related parties 15,099 17,167 Bank borrowings 4,588 8,862 Lease liabilities 3,482 3,484 Income tax payable 313 1,007 Total current liabilities 31,478 41,185 Long-term liabilities: Bank borrowings 431 3,175 Lease liabilities 4,265 2,114 Total long-term liabilities 4,696 5,289 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,174 46,474 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity Ordinary share, par value US$0.00025, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 30,840,000 and 24,800,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 8 6 Additional paid-in capital 18,945 5,440 Retained earnings 3,024 1,235 Non-controlling interest - 50 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (150 ) (419 ) Total shareholders’ equity 21,827 6,312 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 58,001 52,786





MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”)) Financial Years ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 $’000 $’000 $’000 Revenues, net 36,016 38,359 33,406 Cost of revenue (27,366 ) (28,617 ) (24,049 ) Gross profit 8,650 9,742 9,357 Operating cost and expenses: Selling and distribution (952 ) (1,502 ) (1,114 ) General and administrative (10,776 ) (6,745 ) (6,609 ) Total operating cost and expenses (11,728 ) (8,247 ) (7,723 ) Profit/(Loss) from operations (3,078 ) 1,495 1,634 Other income (expense): Gain on early termination on lease liability 113 - - Gain from disposal of plant and equipment 5,048 2 305 Interest income 57 * 19 Interest expense (1,105 ) (748 ) (716 ) Dividend income 16 7 - Government grant 22 81 109 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (43 ) (93 ) (44 ) Other income 656 813 724 Total other income, net 4,764 62 397 Income before income taxes 1,686 1,557 2,031 Income tax expense (benefit) 53 (529 ) (230 ) NET INCOME 1,739 1,028 1,801 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 50 (50 ) - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY 1,789 978 1,801 Net income per share Basic and Diluted 0.06 0.04 0.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and Diluted (‘000) 29,284 24,800 24,800 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY 1,789 978 1,801 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 269 (74 ) (345 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2,058 904 1,456 * This figure is immaterial



