Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030: Industry Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring ALTI, Ukrspecsystems, Threod Systems, Quantum Systems, Vertical Technologies, AeroVironment, Textron

The global fixed-wing VTOL UAV market is expected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the military, government & law enforcement, and commercial markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from military applications, increasing adoption of technologically advanced runway less unmanned aerial military platforms by defense sectors, and rising environmental benefits.



Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global fixed-wing VTOL UAV by propulsion type, mode of operation, range, application, and region.



Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Propulsion Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Electric

Gasoline

Hybrid

Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Mode of Operation [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Range [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Beyond Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Visual Line of Sight

Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Military

Government & Law Enforcement

Commercial

Others

Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Market Insights

Hybrid is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it ensures longer flight times and larger payload capacities.

Military will remain the largest segment due to the growing use of these UAVs for border monitoring, thermal imaging, aerial remote sensing, and surveillance.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to strong demand for fixed-wing VTOL UAVs for use in a variety of industries, including product delivery, agriculture, maritime security, firefighting and disaster management.

List of Fixed-Wing VTOL UAV Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fixed-wing VTOL UAV companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV companies profiled in this report include:

ALTI

Ukrspecsystems

Threod Systems

Quantum Systems

Vertical Technologies

AeroVironment

Textron

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market size by various segments, such as by propulsion type, mode of operation, range, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Fixed-wing VTOL UAV market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different propulsion types, mode of operation, ranges, applications, and regions for the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the fixed-wing VTOL UAV market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

