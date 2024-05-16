Global Aircraft Transparencies Market Report 2024: Regional Growth Opportunities to 2030 Featuring Profiles of PPG Industries, GKN Aerospace, Saint-Gobain, General Electric, and Gentex

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Transparencies Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft transparencies market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the windshield, window, canopy, chin bubble, landing light & wingtip lens, cabin interior, and skylight markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for long-haul flights, increasing focus on passenger comfort and entertainment, and rising number of aircraft deliveries across the globe.



Aircraft Transparencies by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global aircraft transparencies by material, aircraft type, application, end use, and region.



Aircraft Transparencies Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Glass

Acrylic

Polycarbonate

Aircraft Transparencies Market by Aircraft Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Business & General Aviation

Advanced Air Mobility

Aircraft Transparencies Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Windshields

Windows

Canopies

Chin Bubbles

Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses

Cabin Interiors

Skylights

Others

Aircraft Transparencies Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

Aircraft Transparencies Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Aircraft Transparencies Market Insights

Polycarbonate materials will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to properties like strong impact resistance, light weight, and superior optical clarity.

Window applications will remain the largest segment due to increasing consumer demand for larger windows, better optical clarity, and enhanced safety features.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the region's rapid economic growth, rising air travel, and expanding aviation industry.

List of Aircraft Transparencies Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aircraft transparencies companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the aircraft transparencies companies profiled in this report include:

PPG Industries

GKN Aerospace

Saint-Gobain

General Electric

Gentex

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Aircraft transparencies market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Aircraft transparencies market size by various segments, such as by material, aircraft type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Aircraft transparencies market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different materials, aircraft types, applications, end uses, and regions for the aircraft transparencies market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the aircraft transparencies market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

