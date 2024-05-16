Uveitis Treatment Market and Competitive Landscape Report, 2024: Analysis of Growth Opportunities by Drug Class, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region to 2030

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uveitis Treatment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global uveitis treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $965.4 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the uveitis treatment market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, drug stores & retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy markets. The major drivers for this market are worldwide rise in the frequency of chronic eye diseases and optical infections, rising geriatric population, as well as, government's implementation of policies that are advantageous to public health and the infrastructure for providing healthcare.



The study includes a forecast for the global uveitis treatment by drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region.



Uveitis Treatment Market by Drug Class [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Anti-Inflammatory

Antimicrobial Drugs

Immunotherapy & Targeted Therapies

Others

Uveitis Treatment Market by Disease Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

Uveitis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Uveitis Treatment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Uveitis Treatment Market Insights

The anti-inflammatory drug class will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of the rising use of anti-inflammatory drugs as the initial line of treatment for uveitis.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to infrastructure improvements in the healthcare sector, an increase in the target population, the growth of the R&D sector, an increase in healthcare reforms, and technical developments in the healthcare industry in the region.

List of Uveitis Treatment Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies uveitis treatment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the uveitis treatment companies profiled in this report include:

Santen Pharmaceutical

Allergan

Amgen

Bausch Health

Mylan

Clearside Biomedical

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

AbbVie

Alimera Sciences

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Uveitis treatment market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Uveitis treatment market size by drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($M).

Regional Analysis: Uveitis treatment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and regions for the uveitis treatment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the uveitis treatment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

