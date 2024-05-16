Orthofix Wins “Best Patient Experience Solution” Award in 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, has been selected as winner of the “Best Patient Experience Solution” award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Orthofix’s STIM onTrack™ mobile app that tracks patient compliance data from their bone stimulation device, which is prescribed after a fracture injury, lumbar or cervical fusion.

The STIM onTrack mobile app works with the latest generation CervicalStim™, SpinalStim™, and PhysioStim™ bone growth therapy devices. These devices are approved by the FDA and provide patients with a safe and effective nonsurgical treatment to improve nonunion fractures and spinal fusion healing. By providing a hyper-targeted experience, the mobile app addresses unique patient needs related to bone healing.

Featuring daily treatment reminders and device usage calendars, patients can stay on schedule with their treatments. The mobile app also allows patients to fill out patient reported outcome measures and submit pain scores and transmit them to their physicians, allowing for remote monitoring in between appointments.

The STIM onTrack app also provides links to educational patient resources and connects patients with Orthofix’s Patient Care team to help ensure patients understand their treatment regimens.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized for the second year in a row as a winner of the Medtech Awards – this year for Best Patient Experience Solution,” said Jason Shallenberger, President of Bone Growth Therapies. “Orthofix was the first company in this space to recognize the importance of patient engagement in their own recovery by utilizing our STIM onTrack app. This allows patients to report a variety of information back to their physician such as pain scores and treatment compliance, among other things.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“The STIM onTrack mobile app provides tools designed to help patients adhere to their prescriptions and improve their clinical outcomes. Patients who take an active role in their follow-up care have a better overall recovery experience and more optimal outcomes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “By allowing patients to remotely share their data and recovery updates, Orthofix is delivering a much-needed solution that supports physician remote patient monitoring endeavors and aids in improving overall patient experience and outcomes.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Orthofix is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, where it conducts general business, product development, medical education and manufacturing, and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and São Paulo, Brazil.