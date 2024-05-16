AGF Investments Announces Final Distributions for AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF, AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF and AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced the final distributions for AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF (ticker: AGLB), AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF (ticker: QCD) and AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF (ticker: QEM) (each an “AGF Investments ETF” and collectively, the “AGF Investments ETFs”). These final distributions are the result of the previously announced termination of AGF Investments ETFs effective at the close of business on or about May 28, 2024 (the “ETF Termination Date”).

Unitholders of record of an AGF Investments ETF on May 24, 2024 will receive notional distributions payable in respect of that AGF Investments ETF on May 24, 2024.

The final distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF Investments ETF may increase.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Final Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB Cboe Canda Inc. $3.180405 AGF Systematic Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange $10.091196 AGF Systematic Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange $2.909395



Further information about the AGF Investments ETFs can be found at AGF.com .

