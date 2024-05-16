Bird Joins Canadians for CANDU® Campaign

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Canadians for CANDU Campaign. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chretien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, and now joined by industry, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad, in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.



"We are pleased to join the Canadians for CANDU Campaign and champion a technology that is a cornerstone of Canadian innovation and a key to global sustainability efforts," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird Construction. "This collaboration reinforces Canada's role as a builder and exporter of world-class technology, contributing to our energy independence and meeting the growing demand for electricity."

"As an active and growing service provider in the nuclear sector, our collaboration with industry leaders to advance this campaign reflects our commitment and alignment with industry objectives," stated Matt Cronin, Bird's SVP Industrial East and Ambassador for the Campaign. "The nuclear industry is a significant employer, showcasing leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, and management of nuclear reactors. We are committed to championing the expansion of our domestic technology for a cleaner, more prosperous future for Canadians, while contributing to global efforts toward a net-zero future."

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 76,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions.¹

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization.²

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

ABOUT CANADIANS FOR CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

