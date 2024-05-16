Blackwells Announces US Patent Approvals of Climate and Solar Mitigation Technologies

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), the lead investor in Yaroka Technologies (“Yaroka” or “the Company”), a climate conscious incubator focused on advanced solutions including adapted drones, thermo-technology and synthetic material use to alleviate the deleterious impacts of climate change on the planet, today announced that it had received U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent approvals for its Oscillating Canopy Sunshade Device for Climate and Solar Mitigation (patent number US 11,958,605 B2) and Canopy for Climate and Solar Mitigation (patent number 11,708,704), together its (“Canopy Technologies”).



Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said :

“Climate change has brought about devastating effects through severe weather and is challenging the survival of humanity by destroying habitable land, food production and access to water around the world. We need to take action to combat the effects of climate change and we want to help lead the charge. Yaroka’s mission is to foster an environment of collaboration to develop transformative technology that will help combat climate change. The Company’s patented Canopy Technology redirects and captures the earth’s sunlight to reduce the amount of sunlight that directly warms the ice sheets, capturing the sun’s energy and diverting its power away from the weakening ice.”

Technologies such as green energy generation, carbon capture in fossil fuel power plants and smart energy grid technologies are helpful in combating worldwide climate change by reducing carbon dioxide production. However, such technologies do not reduce warming in specific locations.

Yaroka’s patented Canopy Technologies aims to provide more localized options to reduce the effects of solar heating of surface features such as polar ice caps and glaciers by reducing surface temperatures and decreasing melting rates. Canopy Technologies used over open land areas such as forests and plains at risk of wildfires could be used to lower area ambient temperatures, increasing moisture retention and reducing fuel available for wildfires.

Small scale sunshades may be useful for urban and suburban environments, and some shade coverings have been used in agricultural settings. However, previously proposed large-scale sunshade systems have not been successfully implemented to date due to challenging environmental conditions, high winds, storms and other climate-related events. Accordingly, there remains a need for technology comprising effective materials that provides large-scale solar shading over large areas, capable of adapting to changing environmental conditions, and other, often unpredictable climate events. As such, Yaroka calls upon all who might be interested, to compete against, add to, modify and otherwise ameliorate our suite of technologies, processes and ideas — all of which are available on an open-source basis.

The Company continues to advance additional technologies and has additional patents pending approval. For more information about Blackwells and Yaroka, visit www.blackwellscap.com and www.yarokatechnologies.com.

About Yaroka Technologies

Yaroka Technologies is a climate conscious incubator comprised of a team of professionals with experience in geology, forestry, climatology and technology. With our patent pending technologies, Yaroka Technologies aims to develop advanced solutions – including adapted drones, thermo-technology and synthetic material use – to alleviate the deleterious impacts of climate change on our planet. For more information, please visit www.yarokatechnologies.com.

About Blackwells Capital

Blackwells is a multi-strategy investment manager with a public markets focus on currencies, equities, credit and commodities. When necessary, we engage with public Boards to drive value for all stakeholders. Our private equity portfolio includes investments in space, clean energy, infrastructure, real estate and technology. Further information is available at www.blackwellscap.com.

