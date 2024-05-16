Artificial Turf Market Report 2024 by Material, Filament, End Use, and Region (2018-2030 Analysis)

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Turf Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial turf market is expected to reach an estimated $110.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, automotive, and artificial glass markets. The major drivers for this market are growing environmental concerns and water conservation, rising consumer desire for affordable, long-lasting, and inexpensive flooring goods for outdoor use, as well as, increasing demand from a population that is ecologically conscious for sustainable or eco-friendly artificial grass.



The study includes a forecast for the global artificial turf by material, filament, end use, and region.



Artificial Turf Market by Material [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Nylon

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Hybrid

Others

Artificial Turf Market by Filament [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Monofilament

Multi-Filament

Artificial Turf Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Artificial Glass

Others

Artificial Turf Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Artificial Turf Market Insights

Multi-filament will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to multi-filament yarns, constructed from multiple individual fibers twisted together, are remarkably strong and resilient and this translates to superior resistance to wear and tear, making them ideal for high-traffic areas.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to fast-growing cities, experiencing a surge in population density and demand for urban infrastructure, and this creates a need for functional and low-maintenance green spaces within these densely packed areas.

List of Artificial Turf Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies artificial turf companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the artificial turf companies profiled in this report include:

DuPont

Field Turf

Shaw Industries

ACT Global

TigerTurf

Mohawk Industries

Tarkett

Lowe's

Interface

Oriental Weavers

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Artificial turf market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Artificial turf market size by material, filament, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Artificial turf market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material, filament, end use, and regions for the artificial turf market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the artificial turf market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

