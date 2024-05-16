Global Vertigo Treatment Market Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Rise in Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo Prevalence

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertigo Treatment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vertigo treatment market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, drug store & retail pharmacy, and online provider markets. The major drivers for this market are growing numbers of adults and older people experiencing vertigo, an increase in the geriatric population, more knowledge of inner ear issues and their causes, and the availability of therapies for vertigo difficulties.



The study includes a forecast for the global vertigo treatment by type, treatment, distribution channel, and region.



Vertigo Treatment Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Peripheral Vertigo

Central Vertigo

Vertigo Treatment Market by Treatment [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Anticholinergics

Antihistamines

Others

Vertigo Treatment Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

Vertigo Treatment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Vertigo Treatment Market Insights

Peripheral vertigo is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to rise in benign paroxysmal positional vertigo prevalence.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing number of elderly people and an increase in the prevalence of vertigo.

List of Vertigo Treatment Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vertigo treatment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the vertigo treatment companies profiled in this report include:

Epic Pharma

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Endo Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Zydus Cadila

Hoffmann-La Roche

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical

Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: Vertigo treatment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Vertigo treatment market size by type, treatment, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Vertigo treatment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, treatment, distribution channel, and regions for the vertigo treatment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the vertigo treatment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

