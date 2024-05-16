Nametag Enlisted by Newfold Digital in the Fight Against Fraud and Cybersecurity Threats

SEATTLE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag , the identity verification platform for helpdesks, today announced that it was selected by Newfold Digital , a leading web and commerce technology company, to protect its most popular brands against account takeovers (ATOs) and domain takeover fraud. Newfold Digital and its brands, including Bluehost and Web.com, use Nametag's sophisticated digital identity verification (IDV) tools to mitigate fraud and prevent costly account takeovers while optimizing the customer service journey.

“Newfold has distinguished themselves as a forward-thinking security leader. We're thrilled to be helping Newfold take this next proactive step to protect their customers, their employees, and their brand against fraudsters who are increasingly using AI-generated deepfakes to exploit outdated user verification methods,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Nametag shuts down the threat of deepfakes and social engineering, so Newfold's team can focus on delivering superior customer-centric services.”

Human error leads to a vast majority of ATOs, and few companies have the proper tools to identify and stop highly skilled threat actors from obtaining an account reset. ATOs jumped more than 350% year-over-year, with organized hacker groups increasingly using advanced social engineering techniques to target helpdesk agents. Newfold Digital recognized this problem early on and took proactive measures by working with Nametag to make sure that its helpdesk agents are protected and customer accounts are secured.

Nametag’s identity verification (IDV) solutions provide Newfold Digital with out-of-the-box tools to easily identify and stop threat actors. By quickly and reliably authenticating users contacting the Newfold helpdesk, Nametag ensures that only authorized individuals gain access to sensitive information and services from Newfold Digital and its brands.

“Our collaboration with Nametag sets a strong precedent for proactive cybersecurity measures within the industry, while also having a tangible impact on our customer experience,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. “With half of helpdesk requests related to password issues and account lockouts, Nametag's fast and secure ID verification means our agents can be more efficient with verifying customers therefore spending more time helping them. Our team at Newfold Digital recognized Nametag as fellow innovators. Together with our brands, we are leading the fight against domain takeover fraud.”

To learn more about Nametag’s solutions and its transformative impact on security and customer service, visit getnametag.com .



About Nametag

Nametag is the first identity verification platform built for helpdesks. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions quickly and securely verify that employees and customers are who they say they are during critical moments like onboardings, account recoveries, and high-risk transactions. The company’s unique identity verification technology shuts down critical, overlooked threats like injection attacks, while detecting deepfakes and presentation attacks in real time. Nametag combines the security of mobile cryptography and facial biometrics with the agility of proprietary AI models through an intuitive agent console and delightful mobile user flows. Leading organizations and technology innovators already trust and rely on Nametag to prevent account takeovers, data breaches and ransomware attacks, increase their helpdesk’s efficiency, and resolve lockouts more quickly. For more information, visit www.getnametag.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com .

