Halo Dental Technologies Opens Waitlist for Its New Digital Mirror at California Dental Association Annual Conference

MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Dental Technologies, the developer behind the much-anticipated Digital Mirror, is bringing the Halo Digital Mirror to the California Dental Association (CDA) annual conference and tradeshow May 16-18. Halo Dental will showcase its Digital Mirror and will open the waitlist to receive the mirror when it’s ready for delivery in early 2025.



While at CDA, Halo Dental will host live demos of the Digital Mirror to conference attendees, giving dental professionals the opportunity to see its features, capabilities, and design traits in action. Halo also will announce the opening of the waitlist for those interested in receiving the mirror when it’s available for delivery in early 2025. The cost to join the waitlist is only $200.

The Halo Digital Mirror ushers in a new era in dental instrumentation, redefining patient communication and enhancing oral healthcare delivery. Crafted for innovative patient engagement, the Digital Mirror seamlessly integrates into the practice at the point of care, helping elevate patient’s comprehension about their care during dental procedures.

The new Halo Digital Mirror not only will enhance patient communications while allowing for dental professional efficiency at the point of care, but will improve customer care while reducing flow interruptions and potentially lower costs. While at the conference, attendees are able to experience the Digital Mirror that when used, will help shift their practice toward a more efficient and patient-centric business.

Halo Dental designed the Digital Mirror to eliminate disruptions between the provider and patient in the care setting, reducing “noise” during the patient visit. It also allows providers to spend more focused time with the patient – improving the patient experience and enhancing clinical workflows and data capture.

Halo Digital Mirror benefits

Specifically, the Halo Digital Mirror offers:

Patient Empowerment: Empowering patients with visual aids for enhanced understanding and engagement of their care through images.

Image Capture at your fingertips: Streamlining patient education and treatment planning with effortless intraoral image capture.

Streamlined processes: A wide range of often-used tools and processes rolled into one handy device that is designed for all-day use.



The mirror also provides integrated LED diffused light and a wide-angle camera for improved fog-free visibility to facilitate detailed examinations. It’s also made of high-strength cassette autoclavable construction for enduring durability without compromising on weight and feel that is similar to conventional dental mirrors.

With these benefits included, the Halo Digital Mirror is designed to participate in every part of the patient’s clinical journey – from education to examination.

"We're thrilled to bring the Halo Digital Mirror to CDA, to share the mirror and discuss its potential positive impact on dental care," said Peter Khoury, co-founder and CEO of Halo Dental Technologies. "We believe this tool is a game-changer that will optimize patient care and improve the patient experience as they work to deliver the best care outcomes. Based on what we heard and the reactions witnessed at DIA, we’re confident that we’ve hit a nerve with this technology.”

Reaction to the Digital Mirror has been positive. Recent attendees of the Dental Influencers Alliance (DIA), where the mirror was showcased, said of the Halo Digital Mirror:

“A unique package: all-in-one light, camera, voice activation, heated mirror, autoclavable, reusable.”

“I am a general dentist with a passion for innovation and this is something I’m very excited about … to use as a communication tool for the patient.”

“Very clean, minimal, the design language is impressive; I’m excited to see how it performs in the field.”

“This is a great idea, so practical.”

Dental influencer Dr. Chris Ramsey said the Halo Digital Mirror is “outrageous” new dental technology, “The technology that’s put into just this simple mirror will blow your mind. My name is going to be number one on the waitlist because this needs to be in my practice, and it needs to be in yours.”

To see, touch, and experience the Halo Digital Mirror at CDA, visit the Halo booth #2549.

For more information about the mirror and to join the waitlist, which opens May 16, visit halodental.com.

About Halo Dental Technologies

Halo Dental Technologies is a pioneering developer of innovative solutions for the dental industry. With a mission to revolutionize patient care and streamline dental workflows, Halo Dental Technologies leverages cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to deliver unparalleled products and services.

Media Contact

Scott Rupp

scott@firecrackerpr.com

Firecracker PR

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1160aabe-2327-4fc1-b275-d643fc6b888a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ba04773-794b-4244-9d37-6e27b715cd8e