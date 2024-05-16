Chiesi to Present New Data Showcasing Depth of Respiratory Leadership at the American Thoracic Society 2024 International Conference

Presentations will highlight new data in respiratory conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)



Data to be presented include new six-month results from a study of a single-inhaler triple therapy in patients with asthma and new pharmacokinetic studies of tanimilast, an inhaled phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor, in patients with COPD

Chiesi is a Sapphire level sponsor of the annual ATS Research Program Benefit to support new researchers in respiratory disease



CARY, N.C., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), today announced the presentation of eight abstracts from Chiesi’s global respiratory research portfolio at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference in San Diego from May 17-22, 2024. In addition, Chiesi will showcase its commitment to innovation through additional sponsorship opportunities aimed at addressing needs within the respiratory professional community through multiple avenues, including as the largest supporter of the annual ATS Research Program Benefit.

“Chiesi’s Air franchise has a robust history spanning multiple decades of delivering innovative medicines in Europe, and we’re excited to share some of the research supporting our global scientific advancements in the respiratory therapeutic area at ATS," said Carmen Dell’Anna, head of global medical affairs, Chiesi Group. "Alongside updates on our scientific progress, the Chiesi expert-led Innovation Hub will focus on discussing the role of small airway dysfunction and persistent airflow limitation in asthma. With a solid presence at the ATS conference this year, we affirm our distinctive commitment to address respiratory-related burdens by focusing on creating shared value for people and the planet.”

Chiesi is presenting eight abstracts featuring the company’s latest advancements in research across asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These presentations underscore Chiesi's dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and improving outcomes for people living with respiratory disease with preclinical and clinical stage global studies. Data accepted for presentation include:

Asthma

Anti-inflammatory Effects of Tanimilast in Two Murine House Dust Mite (HDM)-driven Models of Asthma Poster Session B79: Airway Smooth Muscle in Asthma (May 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT)

Extrafine Formulation Single-inhaler Triple Therapy Improves Lung Function After Six Months of Treatment in Patients With Asthma: Trimaximize Study Poster Session C31: What’s New in Clinical Asthma (May 21, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT)



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pharmacokinetics, Safety And Tolerability Of Tanimilast Following Single Administration In Subjects With Mild, Moderate And Severe Renal Impairment Poster Session A27: Emerging Treatments and Therapeutic Strategies in COPD: Results of Clinical Trials and Observational Studies (May 19, 9:15-11:15 a.m. PT)

Pharmacokinetics, Safety And Tolerability Of Tanimilast Following Single Administration In Subjects With Mild, Moderate And Severe Hepatic Impairment Poster Session A27: Emerging Treatments and Therapeutic Strategies in COPD: Results of Clinical Trials and Observational Studies (May 19, 9:15-11:15 a.m. PT)

Effects Of Single Inhaler Combinations Of Extrafine BDP/FF/GB And Extrafine BDP/FF on Lung Hyperinflation And Exercise Endurance Time in Subjects With COPD Poster Session B80-2: Abnormalities in Structure and Function in COPD (May 20, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. PT)



Other Respiratory Conditions

Is Onsite Spirometry Quality Predicting the Quality of Home Spirometry? Poster Session A38: Highlights of Behavioral Science and Health Services Research (May 19, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. PT)

Development of a Multi-biomarker Assay for Serum Proteins by the Prognostic Lung Fibrosis Consortium (PROLIFIC) Poster Session B46: Up and Coming: ILD Biomarkers (May 20, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT)

Proteomic Analysis of Right Ventricular Hypertrophy in Experimental Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and the Impact of Therapeutic Intervention Poster Session C60: Beachcombing for Gold: -Omics, Inflammation, and the RV in PH (May 21, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. PT)



“Despite advances in respiratory care, many individuals are waiting for new ways to address their specific asthma symptoms,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. “The creation of innovative medicines offers increased treatment options and opportunities for treatment better tailored to an individual’s specific needs. It’s also important to address the climate crisis and take steps to directly combat the underlying environmental drivers of respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD. By tackling problems with multiple approaches, we can bridge the gap in care and achieve better outcomes for people living with respiratory disease.”

In addition to presenting research, Chiesi is engaging with the respiratory healthcare community through its support of early career investigator programs. The company is a Sapphire level sponsor of the Annual ATS Research Program Benefit on Saturday, May 18, from 6-7:30 p.m. PT. Chiesi is also sponsoring a one-year research grant for a respiratory disease researcher to advance the understanding of obstructive lung disease.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. Chiesi USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of privately-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare diseases. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and has more than 6,500 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

