Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer.

“I am excited to welcome Matt to the Ventyx leadership team,” said Raju Mohan, Chief Executive Officer. “He brings a wealth of expertise to Ventyx from his multiple decades in the biopharma industry. In his role as COO, Matt will play an important role in driving corporate operations, business development and strategy.”

“I am excited to join Ventyx at this important stage of the company’s evolution and focus on its compelling portfolio of novel targets,” said Matt Moore. “Ventyx has demonstrated the ability to develop innovative oral therapies across a range of therapeutic targets. I am impressed by the team’s track record and look forward to working with my colleagues on our goal of bringing novel oral therapies to patients suffering from inflammatory diseases.”

Matt most recently served as the Chief Business Officer of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, where he led corporate strategy, business development and project management functions. Earlier in his career, Matt held positions of increasing responsibility at AbbVie, Allergan and its predecessor companies, Actavis and Forest Labs, where he was responsible for creating and executing business development growth strategies across multiple therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, neuroscience, anti-infectives, and critical care. He started his career in the healthcare investment banking group at CIBC Oppenheimer. Matt earned his BA in psychology from Trinity College.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift inflammation and immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting NLRP3, S1P1R and TYK2, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies for peripheral and neuroinflammatory diseases. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

