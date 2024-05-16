CEX.IO’s Q1 2024 Industry Report Examines AI’s Impacts on the Crypto Ecosystem and Beyond

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem working to bridge the worlds of crypto and traditional finance, has published its latest market analysis report, COMPASS Q1 2024: Generative AI and Its Downstream Effects.

This latest edition continues lines of inquiry established in the previous installment, by digging deeper into the relative success and real-world outcomes of deploying AI solutions. The CEX.IO Market Research Team’s human-first approach uncovers how AI tools are impacting the crypto ecosystem, redefining labor in key industries, and challenging the validity of online information. In addition, the report assesses how increased demands for energy, water, and “high-quality” data could be complicating a variety of systems that are already experiencing heightened strain.

“The advent of crypto in the global transacting landscape opened the floodgates to new dimensions of innovation and advancement, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing,” said Oleksandr Lutskevych, Founder and CEO of CEX.IO. “Rather, sober trial and error proved essential to identifying the right course of action. As with any new technology, it’s incumbent on all users to determine how AI’s success is defined, and which parties stand to gain, and lose, through its implementation.”

The report takes a bird’s eye view of the long-sought desire to mechanize efficiency, and applies that timeline to emerging AI solutions. From there, the analysis delves into AI’s overall efficiency and possible risks, before arriving at possible alternatives to becoming overly reliant on such nascent and resource-intensive systems. By drawing comparisons between proven results in the digital economy, alongside correlated and tangential markets, the report extrapolates on AI’s potential to subvert a range of existing norms.

“It can be easy to lose sight of the present when we dream of a better future. However, arriving at the most prudent course often requires honesty and candor in equal measure. We hope this report strikes a balance between the two, for our communal edification on these emerging trends,” Lutskevych added.

To download COMPASS Q1 2024: Generative AI and Its Downstream Effects, click here.







