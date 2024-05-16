2024 Outdoor Innovation Awards Announce Inaugural Awards Program Winners

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation Awards , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced the winners of the first annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program.



The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and celebrate excellence in the outdoor and sports industry by honoring outstanding achievements in innovation and overall contribution to the outdoor retail landscape. The internationally recognized program strives to showcase and highlight the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality, innovation, and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. This year’s inaugural program attracted thousands of nominations throughout the world.

“Innovation is playing a crucial role in enhancing the outdoor experience for consumers looking for everything from advanced health and fitness wearables to climbing shoes, to even the way we engage with nature-focused activities like camping and hiking. There are so many companies changing the way we enjoy outdoor recreation,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Outdoor Innovation Awards. “Even before the pandemic, there was major consumer interest in healthier lifestyles and the outdoors. As the Outdoor and Sports markets’ landscape continues to evolve, the winners of the first Outdoor Innovation Awards program stand out for their out of the box thinking and products that address everything from comfort and safety to outright adventure.”

Award winners are fully evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges representing a mix of senior-level executives, technical, business, and analytical expertise within the Outdoor and Sports Industry. Evaluation criteria include Innovation, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value, Impact, and Performance.

The 2024 Outdoor Innovation Award Winners are:

LIFESTYLE

Fitness Product of the Year: Rogue

Fitness Tracker Product of the Year: Fitbit

Nutrition Product of the Year: Wilderness Athlete

SkinCare Product of the Year: Utu

Water Bottle Product of the Year: ExtremeMIST

Yoga Product of the Year: Alo Yoga

OVERLAND & TRAVEL

Accessories Product of the Year: WaterPORT

Cooler Product of the Year: Rugged Road

Safety Product of the Year: JumpMedic

Storage Product of the Year: ROAM

Roof Top Tent Product of the Year: iKamper

CAMP & HIKE

Backpack Product of the Year: Granite Gear

Camping Furniture Product of the Year: Timber Ridge Products

Cooking Equipment Product of the Year: Breeo

GPS Product of the Year: Garmin

Hiking Apparel Product of the Year: Grüezi bag

Lighting Product of the Year: Barebones

Pet Safety Product of the Year: Fido Pro

Sleeping Bag Product of the Year: Columbia

Stove Product of the Year: JETBOIL

Tent Product of the Year: Coleman

Trekking Poles Product of the Year: GOSSAMER GEAR

CLIMB

Apparel Product of the Year: Outdoor Research

Belay Device of the Year: Petzl

Harness Product of the Year: BLUE ICE

Packs Product of the Year: Osprey

Ropes Product of the Year: Mammut

Shoe Product of the Year: La Sportiva

RUN & CYCLE

Apparel Product of the Year: WildSpark

Bike Product of the Year: Specialized

Helmet Product of the Year: ProLids

Hydration Packs Product of the Year: NATHAN

Running Product of the Year: CamelBak

WATER

Boating Safety Product of the Year: FlagGuard

Canoe Product of the Year: Pakboats

Paddle Board Product of the Year: SURFTECH

Sunglasses Product of the Year: Rheos Gear

Water Product of the Year: Teva

Water Accessory Product of the Year: Stash7

Wetsuit Product of the Year: O'Neill

SNOW

Apparel Product of the Year: The North Face

Goggles Product of the Year: Smith

Helmet Product of the Year: Giro

Ski Travel Product of the Year: PondoZ

Skis Product of the Year: K2 Skis

Snowboard Product of the Year: Burton

LEADERSHIP

Outdoor Company of the Year: Patagonia

Outdoor Marketplace of the Year: Backcountry

Outdoor Retailer Product of the Year: Moosejaw

Outdoor Technology Product of the Year: Dometic

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: outdoorinnovationawards.com

Media Contact:

Travis Grant Outdoor Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475