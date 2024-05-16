Alutiiq, LLC Achieves Perfect Score on Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alutiiq, LLC is proud to announce its successful completion of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program (JSVAP). DIBCAC and Redspin, a Certified 3rd Party Assessment Organization, completed their assessments and awarded Alutiiq, LLC a perfect 110-point score. This DIBCAC certificate will be converted into a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 accreditation once the federal rulemaking process is complete.

The JSVAP is designed to protect information shared between contractors and the DoD in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.204-21 and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 252.204-7012. Cybersecurity is a top priority for the DoD, and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) is the target of more frequent and complex cyberattacks. To protect American ingenuity and national security information, the DoD developed the CMMC 2.0 program to reinforce the importance of DIB cybersecurity for safeguarding the information that supports and enables our warfighters. "We at Alutiiq are thrilled to announce our perfect score of 110 on the CMMC's Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program. Opting for JSVAP over waiting for the standard CMMC assessment was a strategic move to ensure we stay ahead in compliance and readiness. This perfect score is a testament to our commitment to cybersecurity excellence, reflecting our capability to secure highly sensitive information and maintain trust with our clients,” said Allen Hines, Alutiiq, LLC’s Chief Operating Officer.

About Alutiiq, LLC

Alutiiq, LLC’s subsidiaries provide top-quality services and solutions in the federal markets including engineering, cybersecurity, aerospace, facility support, tactical training, and security. The solution-driven employees of Alutiiq, LLC and its subsidiaries provide customers with innovative approaches and strong partnerships that produce exceptional results. Alutiiq, LLC is wholly owned by Afognak Native Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation formed under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and through the 1977 merger of two Alaska Native village corporations. For more information about Alutiiq, LLC, please visit www.alutiiq.com.