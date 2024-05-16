The Result of Martela Corporation’s Directed Share Issue to Key Employees and Plan Size of the Performance-Based Matching Share Plan 2024—2026

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16.5.2024, at 15:00



The result of Martela Corporation’s directed share issue

Martela Corporation announced on 29 April 2024 a directed share issue to the key employees of the group. The resolution on the share issue was based on the authorization of the Annual General of Meeting of Shareholders on 5 April 2024. A maximum of 65,717 new series A shares of the company were, in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, offered for subscription to the participants of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2024—2026 announced on 14 March 2024. The subscription period of the shares was from 3 May 2024 to 12 May 2024.

A total of 16 key employees participated in the share issue, and the Board of Directors approved the issue of a total of 65,717 new series A shares. The shares issued through the share issue to the key employees correspond to approximately 1.6% of all the shares in the company. The Board granted the key employees participating in the share issue interest-bearing loans of approximately EUR 42,100 to finance the acquisition of shares.

The new shares are estimated to be entered into the Trade Register on 27 May 2024 and applied for public listing on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. on 28 May 2024. Following the entry of the new shares into the Trade Register, the total number of series A shares in the company will be 4,034,412.

Plan size of Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2024—2026

Based on the number of shares allocated to the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2024—2026 and the number of share subscriptions made in the directed share issue, the value of the maximum gross rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to approximately 712,000 series A shares of Martela Corporation.

Further information:

CEO, Ville Taipale, tel. +358 50 557 2611

CFO, Henri Berg, tel. +358 40 836 5464

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.