US Payments Forum Webinar: Expanding Transit Open Payments Use Cases Through Fare Programs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum invites stakeholders to attend its upcoming webinar aimed at boosting the adoption of contactless open payments in the transit industry. The virtual education session, set for June 11 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET), will specifically focus on how fare-related programs can be leveraged to increase rider awareness and expand transit open payment use cases. Register now on the Forum’s website.

Contactless open payments are not new to the transit industry, having taken hold in many major metropolitan markets, including New York’s MTA, Chicago’s CTA and New Jersey’s NJ Transit. 94% of transit riders expect public transit to offer contactless, open-loop payments, according to Visa statistics cited by American Banker.

Until now, the technology has mostly been utilized to support “regular” adult base fares. The Forum is bringing together industry experts to explore methods for increasing equity by enabling open payments for concession fares (e.g., age or disability-related discounts), fare capping, loyalty programs and promotional fare programs. Speakers will share real-world examples and pain points gathered during successful initiatives within the Monterey-Salinas Transit fare collection system in California and Coast RTA in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Attendees will also glimpse how contactless open payments could evolve to incorporate emerging fintech and identity credential technology, including ISO 18013-5 compliant mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and other forms of mobile IDs.

The webinar will feature insights from:

Gillian Gillett, California Integrated Travel Project (Cal-ITP)

Brian Piascik, Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority (d/b/a Coast RTA)

David Kelts, Decipher.id

Lawrence Sutton, Consult Hyperion

The “Expanding Transit Open Payments Use Cases Through Fare Programs” webinar was developed by the Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.



About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org .

