WOO X to Delist $RPL, $AGLD and $HOOK on its Perpetuals Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution is announcing the delisting of $RPL, $AGLD and $HOOK from its Perpetuals Market, in line with our commitment to providing a superior trading experience and ensuring optimal liquidity and security.



This strategic adjustment allows us to better align our resources and focus on providing assets that meet the liquidity needs and trading activities of our users.

WOO X will suspend trading of the RPL-PERP at 2:00 AM (UTC) and delist at 3:00 AM (UTC) on May 22nd, 2024. All pending orders will be automatically canceled at the delisting time.

WOO X will suspend trading of AGLD-PERP and HOOK-PERP at 2:00 AM (UTC) and delist at 3:00 AM (UTC) on May 24th. All pending orders will be automatically canceled at the delisting time.

WOO X will proceed with the delisting process and conduct the settlement for existing positions. All outstanding positions will be settled based on the average of the mark prices (updated every second) in the last 30 minutes before the delisting time.

All unrealized PnL of the above pairs will be converted into realized PnL after delisting.

※ Note: Users should be aware of the associated risks before trading. WOO X is not responsible for any losses resulting directly or indirectly from trading.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

