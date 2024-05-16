Regency Centers Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report for 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency”, “Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today released its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social, and governance progress and achievements. The report can be found on the Corporate Responsibility page of Regency’s website.



“As a foundational strategy for Regency, embodied responsibility will continue to enable our business's long-term sustainability and success, creating value and benefits for our shareholders, other stakeholders, and the environment,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is embedded in how we develop and operate our properties, interact with our communities, engage with our employees, and connect with our investors and partners.”

Regency’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report details the Company’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility and transparent disclosure. The report also highlights recent awards and recognition, as well as notable progress made within Regency’s four pillars of corporate responsibility:

Our People

Achieved record high Employee Engagement score of 88%

Received the Healthiest Companies Award from the First Coast Workplace Wellness Council for the 15 th consecutive year

consecutive year Partnered with Project Destined, a leading internship program, and continued its commitment to the Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) Racial Equity at Work Certification Program

Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Our Communities

Together with its employees, contributed approximately $1.7 million to charitable causes

Employees volunteered 3,000+ hours to local communities

Joined industry peers and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the “Signs of HOPE” campaign

Recognized among the “Best Places to Work” by the Jacksonville Business Journal

Ethics and Governance

One of only 40 S&P 500 companies led by a female CEO

Board gender and ethnic diversity representation of 45%

Ranked 6 th overall on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies List, and 1 st in the “Real Estate and Housing” industry

overall on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies List, and 1 in the “Real Estate and Housing” industry Achieved the highest score of “1” in ISS’ Environmental and Governance QualityScore categories

Environmental Stewardship

Continued progress toward the 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction target, aligned with and endorsed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with a cumulative reduction of 18% from the 2019 baseline year

Exceeded the 2030 onsite renewable energy goal, driven by continued growth in Regency’s onsite solar program

Launched a new green building taskforce to reignite Regency’s Green Building Certification Program

Recognized as a Peer Group Leader from GRESB® for sustainability leadership, and earned Green Star “A” for public disclosure for the 9th consecutive year

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Certain statements in this report may be "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the current beliefs of Regency Centers and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, some of which may be unknown today. These statements are not guarantees of future results, goal achievement or outcomes. Similarly, statements about our goals, objectives and targets to positively impact climate and environmental-related issues, such as emission-reduction roadmaps and targets to drive toward net zero and other emissions and climate-related goals, are also forward-looking statements.

