Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. Supports House Committee on Foreign Affairs on Actions to Reduce U.S. Reliance on Russian Nuclear Material

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. (CORAR), applauds House Subcommittee on Europe Chairman Tom Kean (R-NJ) and Ranking Member Bill Keatings (D-MA) for their leadership in directing the passage of H.R. 8046, the “Rosatom Sanctions Enforcement Act.” This bipartisan bill recognizes the importance of radioactive and enriched stable isotopes for U.S. patients and industry.



According to the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI), more than 20 million Americans benefit each year from nuclear medicine procedures.1 Nuclear medicine procedures in the U.S. utilize radiopharmaceuticals (radioactive drugs) to diagnose and treat conditions like cancer, heart disease, and dementia. They rely on specific radioactive isotopes and, at times, enriched stable isotopes to produce the radioactive isotopes. In addition, radioactive and enriched stable isotopes are necessary for many U.S. industrial applications and safety products.

“H.R. 8046 provides options to secure essential medical and industrial radioactive and stable enriched isotope supplies during the U.S. shift to domestic production, guaranteeing a dependable and sustainable supply for patients and industries. CORAR is eager to collaborate with the Congress to advance this crucial legislation,” said Michael J. Guastella, CORAR Executive Director.

About CORAR: The Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Washington, DC based trade association that is a leading voice of the radionuclide, radiopharmaceutical, and industrial radioisotope industries in North America. CORAR represents the major manufacturers and distributors of radiopharmaceuticals, radioactive sources and medical isotopes primarily used in the United States for therapeutic and diagnostic nuclear medical applications (referred to as nuclear medicine) and, in some cases, for industrial, environmental, and biomedical research and quality control. http://www.corar.org

Michael J. Guastella, MS, MBA

Executive Director

500 North Capitol Street, NW

Suite 210

Washington, DC 20001-7407

(202) 547-6582

Fax: (202) 547-4658

michael.guastella@corar.org

1 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, http://www.snmmi.org/ClinicalPractice/content.aspx?ItemNumber=4825