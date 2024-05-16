Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:





Date: May 26, 2024 Conference: Oppenheimer 25thAnnual Israeli Conference Presentation Time: 11:10 IL Format: Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-25th-annual-israeli-conference Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer





Date: May 29, 2024 Conference: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference Format: 1x1 Meetings Only Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/craig-hallum-institutional-investor-conference Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations





Date: May 30, 2024 Conference: TD Cowen 52ndAnnual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. ET Format: Fireside Chat Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/td-cowen-52nd-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations





Date: June 5, 2024 Conference: William Blair 44thAnnual Growth Stock Conference Presentation Time: 2:20 p.m. ET Format: Presentation Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-44th-annual-growth-stock-conference Cellebrite executives: Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer

Dana Gerner, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760