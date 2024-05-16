Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:
|Date:
|May 26, 2024
|Conference:
|Oppenheimer 25thAnnual Israeli Conference
|Presentation Time:
|11:10 IL
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-25th-annual-israeli-conference
|Cellebrite executives:
|Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
|Date:
|May 29, 2024
|Conference:
|Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
|Format:
|1x1 Meetings Only
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/craig-hallum-institutional-investor-conference
|Cellebrite executives:
|Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|May 30, 2024
|Conference:
|TD Cowen 52ndAnnual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|Presentation Time:
|10:50 a.m. ET
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/td-cowen-52nd-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference
|Cellebrite executives:
|Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
|Date:
|June 5, 2024
|Conference:
|William Blair 44thAnnual Growth Stock Conference
|Presentation Time:
|2:20 p.m. ET
|Format:
|Presentation
|Event URL:
|https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-44th-annual-growth-stock-conference
|Cellebrite executives:
|Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer
Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.
Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910
Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760