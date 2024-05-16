May 16th 2024



Photocat has agreed with Eminova to become Certified advisor for Photocat.

Roskilde, Denmark. May 16, 2024 – Photocat, a leading developer and provider of photocatalytic solutions for air purification. Announce that the company has agreed with well experienced Eminova to become the Certified Advisor for Photocat.

Michael Humle CEO express his appreciation for Eminova. “It is a certified advisor that is appreciated amongst the companies and we are pleased to be able to draw on their experience.”

Keiko Alberts

Photocat A/S

Tel: +45 7022 5055

e-mail: ka@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 14:30 on May16th 2024

About Photocat:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Eminova AB.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net





