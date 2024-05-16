Xtreme One Entertainment Files First Quarter 2024 Disclosure Statement and Provides Operational Update

Delivering on Revitalization of XFC MMA series with XFC 50 Resurrection and XFC Grand Prix II



Announced Media Distribution Partnership with Triller TV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: XONI; the “Company” or “Xtreme One”) today announced that the company has filed its Disclosure Statement for the fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2024, accessible at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XONI/overview .

“We began the year in an Xtreme fashion with our rebirth of the XFC MMA league at ‘XFC 50: Resurrection’ in Lakeland, Fl. We had an incredible turnout of excited fans to watch an action-packed card. I’m incredibly proud of the efforts of our team, production staff, and fighters, and the efforts made during the first quarter to prepare us for successful events in the second quarter,” said Doug Kuiper, President.

For the First Quarter, the Company incurred a loss of $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share as it invested in significant logistical preparations for two MMA events in the second quarter of 2024.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company successfully produced the XFC 50: Resurrection event in Lakeland Florida, on April 12, 2024. The Company is in the final preparations for XFC Grand Prix II which is to be held at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan on May 31, 2024. Also in the second quarter, the Company announced an agreement with Triller TV to provide pay-per-view streaming event coverage for its MMA events to global audiences. Finally, in the second quarter the company announced that sports reporter and TV host Jenny Taft and business leader Jeff Lambert had joined its board of directors.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships. For more information or for upcoming events, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com .

XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($000’s omitted except share and per share data)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 216,189 $ - Prepaid expenses 237,424 - Total Current Assets 453,613 - Other Assets Goodwill and Intangibles 595,346 595,346 Total Other Assets 595,346 595,346 Total Assets $ 1,048,959 $ 595,346 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 83,812 $ 40,348 Accounts payable and accrued expenses-Related party 424,992 198,479 Notes payable 847,468 847,468 Derivative liability 1,344,234 1,344,234 Total Current Liabilities 2,700,506 2,430,529 Long Term Liabilities Notes payable-Related party 500,000 - Total Liabilities 3,200,506 2,430,529 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders (Deficit) Preferred stock, Class A convertible, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 2,000,000 and 42,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2,000 2,000 Preferred stock, Class C convertible, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares

authorized, 0 and 184,500 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Preferred stock, Class D, $.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares

authorized, 0 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares

authorized, 134,423,434 and 132,073,434 shares issued

and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 134,423 132,073 Additional paid-in capital 8,003,359 7,993,959 Accumulated (Deficit) (10,291,329 ) (9,963,215 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) (2,151,547 ) (1,835,183 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) $ 1,048,959 $ 595,346





XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($000’s omitted except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ - $ 15,000 Total revenues - 15,000 Operating Expenses Cost of revenues - 10,500 General and administrative 301,650 6,825 Total operating expenses 301,650 17,325 (Loss) before other expenses (301,650 ) (2,325 ) Other (Expenses) Derivative loss - - Interest expense-Related party (7,500 ) - Interest expense (18,964 ) - Total other (26,464 ) - (Loss) before income taxes (328,114 ) (2,325 ) Income taxes - - Net (loss) $ (328,114 ) $ (2,325 ) Income per share-Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 133,312,994 102,073,434



