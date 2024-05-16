Several of GI Alliance’s Managed Practices Recognized as Top Gastroenterology Providers Nationwide

Dallas, TX, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance (GIA), the leading network of managed gastroenterology practices in the United States, has had many of its managed practices honored with prestigious accolades from Castle Connolly. Castle Connolly , a trusted source for identifying top healthcare providers, has recognized several GI Alliance managed practices across various states for their exceptional patient care and clinical expertise. GI Alliance is the leading management company of physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S.

In Connecticut, Connecticut GI has been named the #1 gastroenterology practice in the state, highlighting its commitment to excellence and superior patient outcomes.

In Illinois, GI Alliance of Illinois shares the top spot as the #1 gastroenterology provider, further showcasing the network's dedication to delivering high-quality care across state lines.

In Texas, Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC) secures the #1 spot, while Digestive Health Associates of Texas (DHAT) achieves the impressive #2 position, reinforcing the network's prominence in the Lone Star State.

In Indiana, Indianapolis Gastroenterology & Hepatology (IGH) stands out as the #1 gastroenterology practice, demonstrating its commitment to delivering advanced care to patients in the region.

Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates (MGA) in Louisiana is recognized for its excellence in patient care, further solidifying its reputation as a top-tier provider in the region.

Finally, in Missouri, Specialists In Gastroenterology (SIG) shares the #2 spot, underscoring the network's consistent dedication to providing exceptional gastroenterological care.

"We are immensely proud of our network of managed practices for being recognized as leaders in their respective states by Castle Connolly," says James Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across the country. We are grateful for the dedication of our physicians and staff who work tirelessly to improve the digestive health of our communities."

GI Alliance remains committed to advancing the field of gastroenterology through clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-focused care. With a growing network of managed practices across multiple states, GI Alliance continues to set the standard for gastrointestinal care nationwide.

For more information about GI Alliance and its network of practices, please visit gialliance.com .

About GI Alliance:

GI Alliance is the leading, physician-led, majority physician owned network for gastrointestinal care in the US. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 800 independent gastroenterologists, delivering the highest quality GI care for patients in 400 practice locations across Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah and Washington. GI Alliance partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices supporting operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement, enabling practices to focus on providing the highest quality patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. Investing in clinical research, care management strategies and sharing knowledge across the network, GI Alliance streamlines patient care, equipping physicians with cutting edge skills and treatment protocols that improve the patient experience and ensure the best possible patient outcomes.

