Baby Foods and Infant Formula Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $106.1 Billion by 2030 - Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Expansion

The global market for Baby Foods and Infant Formula estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$106.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Milk Formula, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$64.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dried Baby Foods segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The baby food and infant formula market is evolving to meet the taste, flavor, health, and nutrition needs of infants, influenced by various factors. Recent market activities and global pediatric nutrition trends highlight changes from the past, present, and future. Significant trends include the relaxation of China's one-child policy, falling milk prices, and a strengthening dollar impacting US company profits.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

China's stringent monitoring of the infant formula market, the Zika virus in Latin America, and the strong emphasis on breastfeeding by international organizations also shape the market. Consumer preferences are shifting, influenced by generational, racial, and nutritional considerations, as well as demand for convenient packaging and organic options. Strict quality and production regulations continue to impact the market. The outlook sees traditional revenue contributors losing dominance to Asian superpowers, with key competitors' market shares projected for 2024.



The Baby Foods and Infant Formula market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$25.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.4 Billion by the year 2030.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor, Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers

Recent Market Activity

Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present, and the Future

Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food Market

Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China

Falling Prices of Milk

Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies

More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China

The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries

Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding

Changing Consumer Preferences

Key Factors Impacting Sales

Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods

Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby Food

Convenient Packaging

Organic Options

Focused Health Benefits

Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact Infant Formula Market

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian Super Powers

Baby Foods and Infant Formula - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market

Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk

High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized Health Benefits

Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum

Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/Anti-Allergic Baby Food

Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula: Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development

Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten-Free Infant Foods

Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between Formulas and Breast Milk Continues

Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?

Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents

Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market

Adult Style Recipes Find Favor

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients

Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients: Brief Details

Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches

Little Spoon's Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing (HPP)

Once Upon a Farm's Organic Baby Food without Preservatives

Yura Yogurt Packaging

Happy Family Organic Superfoods

HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-STable Food Products

Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-Pot Jars

Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies

Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package

Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to Digitized Infant Accessories

Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas

Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics

Baby's Only Organic LactoRelief Formula

Baby's Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA

Happy Tot's Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk

Earth's Best Organic Infant Formula

Vermont Organics Infant Formula

Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals

Earth's Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal

Happy Baby's Organic Puffs

Plum Organics' Hello Morning Oatmeal

Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber

Happy Baby's Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal

Infant Formula Containing 2'-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines

Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status

Bimuno Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality as HMOS

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative Baby Food Solutions

N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to Replicate Breast Milk

ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food

Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and ucleotides: High Value Ingredients

Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in Infants

High-beta-palmitate Oils

Human Lipid Fat Analogue

Complex Lipid Matrices

Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in Infant Formula (2013)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Abbott Nutrition (USA)

AMUL (India)

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)

Balactan Nutrition (Spain)

Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Bellamy's Organic (Australia)

Biostime Inc. (China)

Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland)

Danone SA (France)

Danone Nutricia (France)

Bledina SA (France)

Cow & Gate (UK)

Milupa Nutricia GmbH (Germany)

Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) (USA)

Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (China)

Feihe International, Inc. (China)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)

H. J. Heinz Company (USA)

Hain Celestial Group (USA)

Ella's Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)

Hero Group (Switzerland)

Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation (USA)

Semper AB (Sweden)

HiPP UK Ltd. (UK)

Hong Kong Wissun Group (China)

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)

Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Gerber Products Company (USA)

Parent's Choice (USA)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Plum Organics (USA)

Synlait Milk Ltd. (New Zealand)

Synutra International Inc. (USA)

The a2 Milk Company (Australia)

Wakodo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Yashili International Holdings Ltd. (China)

Yili Group (China)

