NetLogistik Client Arcadia Cold Wins ICONic Awards

DENVER, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetLogistik , a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, announces that client Arcadia Cold won an ICONic Award at the Blue Yonder ICON 2024 Conference. Arcadia Cold wins in the Supply Chain Sustainability category, recognizing companies leading the change towards a more sustainable future.

"There is a significant supply storage in US cold storage, which means that current inventory cannot service the 82% of US consumers who made online grocery purchases," says Jagan Reddy, Managing Director US, NetLogistik. "Arcadia Cold is addressing the widespread shortage by constructing new best-in-class facilities on a very aggressive schedule."

Arcadia Cold Storage is developing a US network in high-demand locations of new facilities that use advanced technology, such as Blue Yonder's WMS, TMS, Yard Management, and Labor Management solutions. The cold storage facilities are designed with energy efficiency and environmental sustainability at the forefront. Through innovative technologies and best practices, the company reduces food waste, minimizes carbon emissions, and optimizes resource utilization throughout the supply chain.

Arcadia Cold's ambitious schedule to open three massive cold storage facilities while building a fourth location overlapped go-live dates. NetLogistik was brought in to help address the project's timeline. NetLogistik provides faster time to value and seamless executions of Blue Yonder solutions. Its Implementation Services team delivered comprehensive go-live support requests, testing, and training. By accomplishing these tasks quickly, thoroughly, and accurately, Netlogistik played an instrumental role in helping Arcadia Cold maintain timelines while focusing on improving the customer experience and meeting sustainability goals.

Blue Yonder's ICON 2024 is the premier supply chain event that empowers supply chain teams to see across enterprises, plan into the future, and move with the speed of change. ICON 2024 will be held May 13 – 16, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, TX. The winners of the ICONic awards will be announced publicly at ICON 2024.

Companies in the ICONic Award Supply Chain Sustainability category have woven sustainability into their operations, using Blue Yonder’s solutions to help reduce waste, improve energy efficiency, and positively impact the environment. Arcadia Cold’s commitment to sustainability sets a high bar for the industry and inspires others.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 500 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com .