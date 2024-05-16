Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF Completes Merger With Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield is pleased to announce the successful completion, effective today, of the previously announced merger of Sustainable Real Estate Dividend Fund (“Sustainable Real Estate”) (TSX: MSRE.UN) into Middlefield Real Estate Dividend ETF (“Real Estate ETF”) (TSX: MREL), with Real Estate ETF being the continuing fund. Each unit of Sustainable Real Estate has been automatically exchanged into 0.62971496 units of Real Estate ETF. This exchange ratio was based on the net asset values per unit of each respective fund as at the closing of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on May 15, 2024. Approximately 887,779 new units of Real Estate ETF were issued in connection with the merger. Effective today, the units of Sustainable Real Estate will no longer trade on the TSX.

The merger was effected on a tax-deferred “rollover” basis. All costs of the merger were paid by the manager, Middlefield Limited.

Former unitholders of Sustainable Real Estate are not required to take any action in order to be recognized as a unitholder or to be in a position to trade their Real Estate ETF units on the TSX. Former unitholders of Sustainable Real Estate who wish to participate in the voluntary Distribution Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP”) of Real Estate ETF will need to contact their advisor to enroll in the DRIP of Real Estate ETF.

The units of Real Estate ETF trade on the TSX under the symbol MREL.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist and independent equity income manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Middlefield’s actively managed, award-winning funds are designed to be “investments that work for you” by distributing consistent and high levels of income through various market cycles. Middlefield’s funds span a number of market sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, sustainability, infrastructure and energy. Investors can access these strategies in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs.

