Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Business Report 2024-2030: Navigating Trade Amid Tariffs and Trends, Balancing Cultural Diversity and Political Sensitivity in Global Markets

Global Meat (Fresh and Processed) Market to Reach 364.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030



The global market for Meat (Fresh and Processed) estimated at 302.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2023, is expected to reach 364.2 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global fresh and processed meat market navigates a complex web of culturally diverse preferences and high political sensitivity. Global meat production and trade statistics reveal significant insights into beef, veal, pork, and broiler meat markets. Meeting food security for the growing global population drives market growth, while clean and plant-based meat technologies present futuristic solutions. The market outlook indicates key competitors' market shares for 2024.

Pork Meat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach 146.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Poultry Meat segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 81.4 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR

Meat production and trade are influenced by significant geopolitical events, such as the 'America First' tariffs impacting US-China meat trade, with China imposing additional duties on US pork and affecting beef market prospects. Japan plans to lift its ban on British beef exports, while China is expected to end its two-decade prohibition on UK beef.

The UK meat industry faces uncertainties during the Brexit transition, and Ireland emerges as the first European nation to export beef to China. Halal slaughtering remains prevalent in India, and Canada's meat industry focuses on lucrative Asian markets. South Africa's Fairplay Movement raises concerns over Brazilian chicken quality.



The Meat (Fresh and Processed) market in the U.S. is estimated at 81.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 69.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 45.9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Animal Proteins Owing to Superior Attributes over Plant-Based Proteins Drive Healthy Market Growth

Growing Demand for High-Protein Foods Bodes Well for the Fresh and Processed Meat Market

Meat Snacks: Highly Preferred as a Well-Balanced, Low Carb and Protein-Rich Diet

Animal-based Proteins Find Widespread Use in Baked Foods

Animal Protein Market Demands Innovative Technologies for Efficiency Gains

Surging Popularity of Lab-Grown Meat, Touted as the Next Big Food Revolution, Benefit Market Prospects

Despite Sustainability Issues, Beef Production and Consumption Continue to Witness Growth

Rising Preference for White Meat over Red Meat Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Poultry

Massive Consumption in China, the World's Most Populated Country, Catapults Pork to the Dominant Position

Demand for Halal Meat Gain Momentum

Intensifying Food Safety Testing in the Meat Industry

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signal Growth Opportunities

Aging Population, Heightened Health Awareness and Changing Lifestyles

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Meat Consumption and the Adverse Impact on the Environment: A Major Cause of Concern

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 207 Featured)

BRF S.A.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Cremonini S.p.A.

Dawn Farm Foods Limited

Elpozo Alimentacion, S.A.

Foyle Food Group Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Itoham Foods, Inc.

JBS S.A.

Kepak Group Limited

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Perdue Farms Inc.

San Miguel Pure Foods Company Inc.

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

VION Holding N.V.

WH Group Limited

