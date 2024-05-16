Pre/Dicta Partners with Quinn Emanuel to Provide Lawyers with AI-Powered Litigation Prediction Tools

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre/Dicta , the sole AI legal prediction platform, and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP (Quinn Emanuel), the global leader in business litigation, today announced that they will partner to integrate Pre/Dicta’s cutting-edge AI & predictive analytics tool suite into Quinn Emanuel’s litigation workflow. This signals a new era in the application of artificial intelligence in legal representation, case strategy and execution.



Requiring only a case number or caption, Pre/Dicta’s AI algorithms incorporate judicial biographical information and outcomes of over five million cases and thousands of judges to uncover judicial patterns to produce reliable predictions of motion outcomes, case timelines, and more. Pre/Dicta’s accuracy in predicting litigation outcomes and forecasting case timelines will provide Quinn Emanuel with a competitive advantage before a case has been filed, through the discovery process and into trial, and will allow the firm to adopt novel and better-informed litigation strategies.

“Manually researching historical case statistics and anecdotal experiences is not only time consuming for legal teams, but it’s obsolete. Pre/Dicta is able to provide instant case metrics and insights based on a data set made up of billions of patterns that would otherwise be inaccessible to legal teams,” said Dan Rabinowitz, founder/CEO of Pre/Dicta. “We’re excited to partner with Quinn Emanuel to give their established team of trial lawyers access to better case insights for its strategic decision-making.”

Quinn Emanuel is a 1000+ lawyer business litigation firm with 34 global office locations. BTI Consulting has named it the "most feared" law firm in the world four years running, based on an annual survey of global companies. Firm lawyers have tried over 2,500 cases, winning 86% of them. Quinn Emanuel has also obtained seven nine-figure jury verdicts, four 10-figure jury verdicts, 51 nine-figure settlements, and 20 10-figure settlements.

“Quinn Emanuel is the largest law firm in the world devoted solely to business litigation and arbitration. Our clients rely on us to provide the best counsel and deliver on the best-informed litigation strategies that set them up for success,” said Ryan Landes, a partner at Quinn Emanuel. “Pre/Dicta is a tool we can easily integrate into our processes across the litigation lifecycle and provides our lawyers with the actionable data to allow for positive case outcomes and efficient use of resources.”

Pre/Dicta collects, enriches, and analyzes more than 35 million docket entries, over 3.5 million cases, and 5.5 million parties and firms to provide legal teams with litigation predictions including multiple motion types, overall litigation timelines, and venue comparisons for optional federal venue selections.

To learn more about Pre/Dicta, visit www.pre-dicta.com