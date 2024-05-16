Automatic Gate Opening System Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 with Sliding Gate Opening Systems Accounting for 1.7 Billion

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Gate Opening System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Automatic Gate Opening System estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Sliding Gate Opening System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Swinging Gate Opening System segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Automatic Gate Opening System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$895.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|89
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Automatic Gate Opening System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 34 Featured)
- Aleko products
- Benica Group
- Continental
- Delphi automotive
- Hella Kgaa Hueck
- Johnson Electric
- katres Automation
- King gate SRL
- Life home Integration
- Magna International
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
