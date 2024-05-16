Automatic Gate Opening System Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030 with Sliding Gate Opening Systems Accounting for 1.7 Billion

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Gate Opening System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automatic Gate Opening System Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automatic Gate Opening System estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Sliding Gate Opening System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Swinging Gate Opening System segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Automatic Gate Opening System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$895.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Automatic Gate Opening System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 34 Featured)

Aleko products

Benica Group

Continental

Delphi automotive

Hella Kgaa Hueck

Johnson Electric

katres Automation

King gate SRL

Life home Integration

Magna International

Mitsuba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

