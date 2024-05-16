Contraceptives Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $39.3 Billion by 2030 - Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility Spurs Expansions

Dublin, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contraceptives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contraceptives Market to Reach $39.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Contraceptives estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The contraceptives market is pivotal in transforming birth control, planned parenthood, and women's health, addressing the critical need to manage the growing global population. Fast facts about the market highlight the vast potential driven by unmet contraception needs, signaling substantial opportunities for market penetration. Various contraceptive methods are evaluated for their effectiveness, benefits, risks, and availability, offering insights into their efficacy and user considerations.

Contraceptive Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$26 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Contraceptive Devices segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

Global population statistics underscore the market's potential, with China and India presenting significant growth opportunities due to their large sexually active populations. The global market outlook projects key competitors' percentage market shares by 2024, emphasizing the expanding demand and competitive landscape in the contraceptives market.



The Contraceptives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Contraceptives: Transforming Birth Control, Planned Parenthood, and Women's Health

Contraceptives Market: Fast Facts

The Vital Need to Curtail the Ballooning Global Population through Birth Control:

Effectiveness Index of Contraceptive Methods: Brief Details of Method, Efficacy Percentage, Benefits, Risks, and Availability

Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration Opportunities

Global Population Statistics: Unfurling the Market Potential

China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Sexually Active Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Contraceptives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS and Other STIs Witness Strong Growth in Demand

Condoms: Percentage Effectiveness of Protection against STDs

Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Major Condom Innovations

Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion

Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination

Rising Need to Develop Contraceptives for Men Drive Robust Research & Development

Evolving Designs and Features in Female Condoms Drive Surging Popularity and Growing Adoption

Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver

Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries Hamper Market Prospects

Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 92 Featured)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergan plc

Ansell Limited

Bayer AG

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Karex Berhad

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44hqnv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.