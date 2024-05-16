CloudBolt Software Achieves FinOps Foundation Certified Platform Designation

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI Company™, today announced it has achieved the FinOps Foundation's FinOps Certified Platform designation. This certification recognizes CloudBolt's Augmented FinOps platform as a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to successfully adopt cloud financial management practices aligned with the FinOps Framework.

By meeting the FinOps Foundation's stringent certification criteria, CloudBolt joins an elite group of technology providers, including IBM's Cloudability, CloudZero, Harness, NetApp, and CloudHealth, who have demonstrated their commitment to advancing the discipline of cloud financial management.

"Achieving the FinOps Certified Platform designation is a testament to our unwavering dedication to helping organizations maximize their cloud ROI," said Kyle Campos , Chief Technology and Product Officer at CloudBolt Software. "Our Augmented FinOps platform leverages AI and ML to provide continuous insights and intelligent automation, enabling enterprises to optimize their cloud spend and usage across their entire cloud lifecycle. As a member of the FinOps Foundation's Governing Board, I am thrilled to be actively involved in a community that is shaping the future of FinOps best practices and integrating those advancements into our platform."

To earn the FinOps Certified Platform designation, CloudBolt demonstrated its platform's ability to support FinOps Framework Domains and Capabilities including Data Ingestion, Allocation, Reporting and Analytics, Anomaly Management, Architecting for Cloud, Rate Optimization, Workload Optimization, Cloud Sustainability, Licensing and SaaS, Planning and Estimating, Forecasting, Budgeting, Benchmarking, and Unit Economics.

CloudBolt's certification comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of its Premier Membership in the FinOps Foundation. "Our expanding relationship with the FinOps Foundation underscores our commitment to driving innovation and thought leadership in the cloud financial management space," said Craig Hinkley , CEO at CloudBolt Software. "We look forward to collaborating with the FinOps community to help organizations evolve from a Cloud First to a Cloud Right mindset, ensuring financial accountability and maximizing cloud ROI."

“With CloudBolt achieving the certification, it is now represented in a tier of technology providers that deliver a FinOps platform to help practitioners successfully align their cloud operations with FinOps best practices. I look forward to seeing their continued contributions to the FinOps community and seeing how the CloudBolt platform develops as the FinOps practice continues to evolve,” said Vasilio Markanastasakis , Principal, FinOps Practice & Product Management at FinOps Foundation.

To learn more about CloudBolt's Augmented FinOps platform and how it can help your organization achieve its cloud financial management goals, visit CloudBolt at booth #101 at FinOps X, taking place June 19-22, 2024, in San Diego, California.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt is The Cloud ROI Company™. We are singularly focused on solving the most pressing problem with cloud today: increasing return on investment across every unique combination of compute resources (data center, private, public, sovereign, air-gapped, edge, etc.). With the introduction of our Augmented FinOps platform, CloudBolt is leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and applying intelligent automation and orchestration proactively and retrospectively to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. CloudBolt enables organizations to strategically unleash the full potential of any cloud fabric by confidently closing the "insights into actions" gap. By streamlining, clarifying, and optimizing cloud spend and control, CloudBolt ensures financial order, accountability, and cloud ROI as organizations shift from Cloud First to Cloud Right.